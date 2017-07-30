

Daniel Cormier was emotional after his light heavyweight title loss to Jon Jones in UFC 215. (Sean M. Haffey / Getty Images)

Jon Jones may have won the light heavyweight title match at UFC 214 on Saturday night, but it was a postfight interview with the vanquished Daniel Cormier that was getting attention Sunday morning.

Cormier, who had absorbed a nasty kick to the head and a beating in a fight that even UFC President Dana White said could have been stopped “three, four, five punches earlier,” was interviewed by Joe Rogan, the veteran UFC analyst.

“He had no business being interviewed,” his trainer, Javier Mendez, texted USA Today. “Bad move. Rogan probably feels bad.”

Cormier was battling his emotions and USA Today reported that he was later diagnosed with a concussion. Shortly after noon EDT Sunday, UC Irvine Medical Center spokesman Tom Vasich told The Washington Post in an email that Cormier was in stable condition in the emergency department and was in the process of being discharged.

“I really don’t know what happened,” Cormier said after his third-round TKO loss in Anaheim, Calif. “I guess I got kicked in the head.”

White said that Rogan, who only asked two questions, had been told not to do the interview, but “did it. You have to let the guy talk. I think you have to let the guy talk.”

Afterward, Rogan said that he had broken his own rule about not interviewing fighters who had been knocked out and he was unavailable to USA Today later.

“I am pretty sure he didn’t know D.C. had a concussion [before the interview began],” Mendez said. “I’m sure it was after [the interview started] is when he realized D.C. was not [all] there.”

Daniel Cormier's post-fight interview was rough pic.twitter.com/CK1PPr1SD2 — TotalProSports (@TotalProSports) July 30, 2017

In an Instagram post from Rogan, fans questioned the interview and supported Rogan. “Pretty messed up to interview a man when he’s down. SPECIALLY! When you have stated no to interview someone who has been recently knocked out. I like you Rogan but don’t kick a man while he’s down,” one person wrote. Another wrote, “You shouldn’t have interviewed him.” Another put the onus on UFC and wrote, “You had a job to do and did it as well as you could have. #goodstyle #uptotheufctomakeachange well done.”

Cormier argued with referee John McCarthy and with White after the bout. He was at a loss for words with Rogan, saying, “I don’t even know what happened” as he tearfully absorbed the fact that he had lost to Jones again.

“I don’t know, man,” Cormier said. “I guess if he wins both fights, there is no rivalry so I don’t know.”

