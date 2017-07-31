Kyle Farmer and Elysa Shapiro made similarly memorable first appearances at Dodger Stadium on Sunday. Farmer, a 26-year-old rookie catcher, hit a two-run double in the 11th inning in his first major league at-bat to lift the Dodgers to a 3-2 win over the rival Giants. Shapiro, a 6-year-old who had leukemia diagnosed last July, delivered an even more inspiring moment hours earlier when she threw the ceremonial first pitch on Little Dodger Fan Day.

“It’s a dream come true, and the absolute perfect pick-me-up for our entire family,” Elysa’s mother, Nancy Shapiro, told NBC Los Angeles.

Elysa hugged Kike Hernandez and posed for a photo with outfielder Joc Pederson, two of the Dodgers players who visited her at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles during the first phase of her treatment.

“Elysa, you’re my hero!!!!” Hernandez wrote on Twitter. “This girl has a piece of my heart!”

