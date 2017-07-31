

When you are an MLB player who has gotten into a feud with another team’s mascot, it’s important to make things official. That’s just what the Rays’ Chris Archer did before a game in Houston Monday, when he presented the Astros’ Orbit with a “Declaration of Unfriendliness.”

The document was signed by Archer, and it began by noting that a “state of discord has existed” between the Tampa Bay pitcher and the mascot. Archer actually called it a “declaration of war” while presenting it to Orbit, whose apparently unhappy reaction caused Rays outfielder Steven Souza to come to his teammate’s defense.

This could get ugly. pic.twitter.com/JBu2BN18en — Houston Astros (@astros) August 1, 2017

“Whereas general mischief and rascality has been among Orbit’s repeated trespasses,” the declaration read, “Chris Archer is hereby resolved to carry on a campaign of pranks, gags and high jinks in retaliation which include, but are not limited to, use of objects such as:

• Water balloons

• Whipped pies

• Silly string

• Small motorized vehicles

• Bubblegum

• Hand-crafted signage

“And any of the considerable resources of a major league clubhouse.”

It is unclear exactly when the feud began, but some observers pointed out a 2015 episode in which Orbit brought a sign to a Rays-Astros game claiming that Archer and actor Jaden Smith were “separated at birth.”

“We are aware a Declaration of Unfriendliness has been made by Chris Archer against Houston’s mascot, orbit,” the Rays said in a statement. “We stand by Chris and offer our full support in these trying times.

“Orbit’s pattern of mischievious [sic] behavior can no longer go unchecked. We will provide Chris with all the water balloons and silly string he requires.”

Archer is set to start Tuesday’s game in Houston, so he’ll want to make sure he focuses more on pitching and less on feuding, lest the Astros send some of his offerings into, well, orbit. On Monday, though, the two-time all-star was happy to bask in his furry nemesis’s wary gaze.

Just a guy trying to watch a game @ChrisArcher22. Nothing to see here. #MasterOfDisguise pic.twitter.com/YLg3pTdbs4 — Houston Astros Orbit (@OrbitAstros) August 1, 2017

