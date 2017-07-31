

It’s all about LaVar Ball, whether the game is in the NBA or the AAU. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Adidas apologized Monday, calling the decision by its tournament officials to remove a female referee from an AAU game involving LaVar Ball “the wrong decision” and one that goes against the company’s “inclusive approach.”

Ball, the outspoken father of the Los Angeles Lakers’ top pick in last month’s NBA draft, had threatened to take his Big Baller Brand team off the floor during a game Friday in Las Vegas unless a female referee, who is an NCAA Division I official and had slapped him with a technical foul in BBB’s eventual loss, was removed from the game. A male referee replaced her, with an event spokesperson telling ESPN that there had been some miscommunication.

“The referee substitutions made during our tournament last week are not in line with our company values,” the company said in a statement. “It was the wrong decision. We regret the situation and are looking into the matter to make sure our standards for sportsmanship, equality and fair play are met in the future. Supporting all athletes is critical to who we are. We believe in the power of sport to create positivity and bring people together. Importantly, any representation that we would compromise our values and inclusive approach for the benefit of any individual is inaccurate.”

Ball, whose son, LaMelo, is on the team, had gone on a rant over the incident, saying that the referee “needs to stay in her lane because she ain’t ready for this.” That echoes a comment he had previously made to a female Fox Sports reporter about staying in her lane — a phrase that his Big Baller company had put on merchandise.

“She’s a woman who’s trying to act — I get that she’s trying to break into the referee thing. But just giving techs and calling fouls, that’s no way to do it,” he said. “I know what she trying to say: ‘I gave LaVar, I gave him a tech, I’m strong.’ That ain’t got nothing to do with it. Just call the game.

“If you’re going to be qualified, you better be in shape, and you better know the game. And she’s bad on both of them. She’s not in shape, she’s not calling the game right, and she don’t understand, so now she’s trying to make a name for herself. So she’s walking around like, ‘I’m the only woman in here.’ Yeah, we get it, I don’t care if you a woman or a man or whatever, just be good at what you do.”

Court Club Elite, which provides officials for the Adidas Uprising Summer Championships, had announced earlier that it was terminating its agreement with Adidas over the move. The National Basketball Referees Association, which represents NBA officials, had termed Ball’s comments “misogynistic” on Sunday and added that it supports “the referee community. This offensive behavior cannot stand and hurts all those involved in basketball.”

1/ This appalling story about the female referee removed during an AAU game warrants serious discussion. https://t.co/vHl2NJrzwA — NBA Referees (@OfficialNBARefs) July 30, 2017

