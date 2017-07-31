

Neither Steve Bartman nor Cubs left fielder Moises Alou caught Luis Castillo’s foul ball in Game 6 of the NLCS. (Morry Gash/Associated Press)

Infamous baseball fan Steve Bartman, who was blamed by some for helping prolong the Cubs’ championship drought in 2003, will receive a 2016 World Series ring from the team. Cubs owner Tom Ricketts announced the decision to extend an olive branch to Bartman — 14 years after the fact — in the following statement to WGN on Monday:

On behalf of the entire Chicago Cubs organization, we are honored to present a 2016 World Series Championship Ring to Mr. Steve Bartman. We hope this provides closure on an unfortunate chapter of the story that has perpetuated throughout our quest to win a long-awaited World Series. While no gesture can fully lift the public burden he has endured for more than a decade, we felt it was important Steve knows he has been and continues to be fully embraced by this organization. After all he has sacrificed, we are proud to recognize Steve Bartman with this gift today.

Bartman was vilified after he inadvertently interfered with Cubs left fielder Moises Alou’s attempt to catch a foul ball hit by Marlins second baseman Luis Castillo with one out in the eighth inning of Game 6 of the 2003 National League Championship Series. The Cubs, who led 3-0 at the time, were five outs away from their first trip to the World Series since 1945. Castillo eventually walked, the Marlins scored eight runs in the inning en route to an 8-3 win and eliminated Chicago with a win in Game 7 the following night.

Cubs shortstop Alex Gonzalez committed an error on what should’ve been an inning-ending double play a couple of batters after Castillo walked in the fateful eighth inning of Game 6, but Bartman was the one who was vilified. The until-then unknown 26-year-old Cubs fan in the black sweatshirt and headphones received death threats and went into hiding. He also hired a family friend as his spokesman.

After the Cubs broke their 108-year-old championship drought last November, Ricketts told USA Today that the team would reach out to Bartman “at the right time.”

Bartman, who hasn’t spoken publicly about the night since he became a household name, issued the following statement on Monday: