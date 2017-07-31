

Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey, left, thought James Harden should have won MVP for the 2016-17 season. (Pat Sullivan/Associated Press)

For the second time in three years, Rockets guard James Harden finished second in voting for the NBA’s MVP award. Comparing what he called the shifting “criteria” for those runner-up finishes, Houston General Manager Daryl Morey recently suggested that it might be worth simply “eliminating” the league’s awards.

“I don’t know if this is a good process,” Morey told the Crossover. “The ones that are decided by players or executives or media, they all have their strengths and weaknesses. I honestly don’t think there’s a good process.

“You could argue for eliminating the awards altogether. I don’t really see a good way to do it that doesn’t have major issues. I like clean answers. If there’s not going to be a set criteria and there’s going to be issues with how it’s structured, for me it might be better to not have it.”

[NBA Podcast: Tim Kawakami on Jerry West, Steve Kerr and his new venture]

In a result voted on at the end of the regular season but announced after last month’s NBA Finals, Russell Westbrook came out ahead of Harden for MVP. Many observers had pegged Westbrook as the favorite, following a season in which he led the Thunder to the playoffs without Kevin Durant and became the first NBA player since Oscar Robertson in 1962 to average a triple-double, but Morey felt that Harden’s superior team performance should have been the trump card.

As a player with a similarly large burden of leadership, Harden helped Houston to a 55-27 record and the third playoff seed in the West, whereas Westbrook’s Oklahoma City squad went 47-35 and finished sixth in the conference. The last time a player won MVP despite his team winning fewer than 50 games was in 1982, when Moses Malone did it with the 46-win Rockets.

In addition, over the previous 20 seasons, every league MVP came from a team seeded either first or second in its conference, and Morey indicated that team success was the crucial factor in Steph Curry winning MVP ahead of Harden in 2015. Curry averaged fewer points (23.8-27.4) and rebounds (4.3-5.7), with slightly more assists (7.7-7.0) and fewer win shares (15.7-16.4) than Harden, but Golden State went 67-15 and was the playoffs’ overall No. 1 seed that season, while Houston went 56-26 and was seeded second in the West.

[Steph Curry appears to mock LeBron James, much to Kyrie Irving’s amusement]

“I didn’t like how a different MVP criteria was used this year, compared to the last 55 years, to fit more of a marketing slogan,” Morey said to the Crossover, referring to the fact that Robertson finished third in MVP voting (behind Bill Russell and Wilt Chamberlain) in 1962. “People thought a different criteria for selecting the MVP this year was the way to go.”

With the Rockets adding another top-flight player this offseason in Chris Paul, Harden is likely to see a reduction in his statistics and could well find some MVP votes getting siphoned off even if Houston has a banner year. To Morey, though, it will be well worth a possible sacrifice of individual honors if it comes with greater team success.

“Given that the criteria seems to be shifting away from winning, I would guess that [adding Paul] probably doesn’t help anyone’s chances on our team,” Morey said. “That said, I don’t think anybody really cares [going forward].

“James definitely cared and I think we all cared [about the 2017 MVP]. But we’ve moved on since the award isn’t focused on winning any more. Let’s just win and not worry about it.”

More NBA coverage:

Shaquille O’Neal continues feud with LaVar Ball, who started one with female refs

Derrick Rose’s minimum deal with the Cavs is a reminder of the NBA’s harsh reality

In choosing his own path, Kyrie Irving is willing to leave the best job in the NBA behind

Adam Silver says NBA expansion discussion is ‘inevitable,’ specifically mentions Seattle

Price for an unopened box of basketball cards with fabled Michael Jordan collectible: $85,000