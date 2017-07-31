

President Trump gives a thumbs-up as he watches the U.S. Women’s Open earlier this month at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J. (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

President Trump accepted an invitation to serve as honorary chairman of the Presidents Cup event this fall, becoming the 11th world leader to hold the position since the biennial tournament began in 1994.

Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama (twice) served as chairman, with Obama filling the role in 2013, when the tournament last was held in the United States. This year’s event will take place Sept. 28-Oct. 1 at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, N.J., which lies about 40 miles east of Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J.

“It is a great honor for me to be even a small part of the Presidents Cup,” Trump said in a statement. “I have watched it since the very first tournament in 1994. It gets better with age. This will be the greatest of them all.”

Trump National Golf Club in Potomac Falls, Va., was the site of the Senior PGA Championship in May and Trump National in Bedminster hosted the U.S. Women’s Open in mid-July, with Trump on hand to watch the competition. It is believed he was the first sitting U.S. president to attend the women’s U.S. Open.

[During a terrible July, the president played a lot of golf]

The Presidents Cup pits a team representing the United States against an international team representing the rest of the world, minus Europe.

Golf and Trump have been synonymous over his first months of his term. The Washington Post’s Philip Bump writes that he has “managed to squeeze in at least eight rounds of golf over the course of July” alone. He has played once every 5.7 days, Bump writes, adding “at least, that’s what we assume, since the administration never actually admits he’s playing golf.”

