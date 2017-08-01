

A longtime sports fan, Beyonce, seen here with her husband Jay-Z at a Champions League soccer game in 2014, might soon own a piece of her hometown NBA team. (Christophe Ena/Associated Press)

The Houston Rockets may soon have a very famous new owner. Houston native Beyonce is considering investing in the the team, according to Bloomberg, which cited “people familiar with the matter” on Tuesday.

Bloomberg’s report offered no further details, and representatives for Beyonce and her close associates, including husband Jay-Z, who used to own a small stake in the Brooklyn Nets, did not immediately comment.

[The Houston Rockets’ sale will test the NBA’s rosy economic outlook]

The Rockets unexpectedly went on the market on July 17, after the team’s chief executive, Tad Brown, told reporters the team was for sale. Bought by Les Alexander for $85 million in 1993, the Rockets are now worth an estimated $1.65 billion, according to Forbes.

NBA Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo, who played for the Rockets for five years, has publicly stated he’s interested in buying the team, as well. He told Houston’s Fox 26 last month that he was in the process of gathering a group to purchase the team.

“I’m just talking to the people who can cut the check and they can make me be part of it,” he said.

There is no evidence to suggest Beyonce is one of those people, but that the pop superstar could be interested in investing in an NBA team is not a surprise. Along with her husband’s interest in the business of sports, Beyonce also has dipped her toe in the market. While she’s yet to get involved in owning a sports franchise, she co-founded an activewear brand for women called Ivy Park, has performed at the Super Bowl and regularly attends NBA games and other sporting events with her family.

If Beyonce does invest in the Rockets, she would join a growing group of famous women involved in sports franchises, including Jennifer Lopez and Serena and Venus Williams, who are part of the investment group that owns the Miami Dolphins.

Read more:

Surprise! The Houston Rockets are for sale.

After missing opportunity to buy Hawks, Dikembe Mutombo is putting together Rockets bid

James Harden agrees to record-setting extension with Rockets