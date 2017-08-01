

German driver Sebastian Vettel sprays $3,000 worth of champagne on the crowd. (Szilard Koszticsak/EPA)

After about 18 months of spraying sparkling wine on the podium, Formula 1 drivers sprayed real French champagne on the podium on Sunday. (To call sparkling wine champagne, the products grapes must be grown and fermented in the Champagne region of France.)

The reason for the change? F1 signed on with a new sponsor, Carbon Champagne. What’s in the bottle may not be as interesting as the bottle itself, however.

At roughly $3,000 a pop, each of the three bottles Carbon provided at the Hungarian Grand Prix this weekend and will provide for the remainder of this season’s races is coated in the same carbon fiber that F1 cars are made of. According to a statement, it takes a master craftsman one week to complete the 21-step process on a single bottle.

As to what purpose the carbon fiber-coated bottle serves, well, that’s in the eye of the beholder. The process, which took four years to develop, according to the company, doesn’t appear to affect the champagne inside the bottle or the integrity of the bottle. Instead, officials insinuated it’s simply “representative of the amazing technology” of Formula 1 racing.

Fair enough. As long as drivers can still shake it to spray in people’s faces, it should work.

The tradition of spraying champagne in auto racing actually began by accident more than 50 years ago, according to the Telegraph, which pinpoints the tradition’s origin at the 1966 Le Mans 24 Hours race. Swiss driver Jo Siffert was hoping to take a sip of his Moet champagne, but ended up spraying the crowd when the cork blew off after the bottle got too hot while resting in the sun.

Since then, the ceremonial spraying of the champagne (or sparkling wine from 2015 until now) has become a crowd-favorite celebration. After Moet’s sponsorship ended, Mumm signed on for 15 years, but parted ways with F1 in 2015.

Chandon, which sources its sparkling wine from grapes grown in Argentina, the United States and elsewhere, then came in to fill the gap before Carbon signed on for an undisclosed amount of time.

“For me, this has great symmetry with Formula 1,” Carbon chief executive Alexandre Mea said in a statement. “Both possess rich heritage, both rely on supreme craftsmanship but simultaneously both have always looked to the future. For me, this partnership is a perfect match and means just one thing — the future is now.”

