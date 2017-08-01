

A photo from Shey Feherty’s Facebook page. (Facebook)

NBC Sports and Golf Channel announcer David Feherty announced Tuesday on Twitter that his oldest son, Shey, died of a drug overdose on Saturday, which was his 29th birthday.

My first born son is gone from me, dying from an overdose on his 29th birthday. Bless his sweet heart, I will fight on. — David Feherty (@Fehertwit) August 1, 2017

NBC Sports issued a statement of support:

Our deepest condolences go out to the Feherty family. pic.twitter.com/UtLn9WaXui — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) August 1, 2017

Funeral services were held Tuesday in Dallas, according to the Restland Funeral Home website, which featured this tribute:

His beautiful blue eyes could captivate a room, but they could not stare down the enemy that lurked in the shadows and prevent it from reaching out to grab him in his darkest time. Shey, fought hard to win his battles with drug addiction and mental illness, but in the end the monsters won. The worry we felt watching Shey’s struggle with his addiction has now been replaced by a feeling of loss so deep, knowing we will never see his smiling face or beautiful eyes again. But through our heartbreak we share Shey’s story in the hope that it will touch another person who may battle with addiction either for themselves or for a loved one. Please know there is no shame in asking for help. Our Shey is gone from us now, but you can help us keep his light shining and focused if you reach out to another who suffers.

The elder Feherty has openly talked about his own battles with addiction and depression, which he says runs in his family.

“A typical day was 30-40 Vicodin and two-and-a-half bottles of whiskey … real whiskey. Whiskey with an ‘e’,” he told Rolling Stone in 2015. “There was cocaine, there was dope. When I think about it now I’m like, why am I alive?”

Feherty added then that he had not had a sip of alcohol since 2005 but still took a daily mixture of anti-depressants, mood stabilizers and amphetamines to combat depression. Doctors diagnosed bipolar disorder in the 1990s.

Condolences poured in from the sports and entertainment world after Feherty’s announcement Tuesday.

Just awful news. My family prays for yours. — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) August 1, 2017

My friend, I'm so sorry to here the news of your son. My ❤️ is hurting for you and your family. May the love of Christ comfort U all. — Emmitt Smith (@EmmittSmith22) August 1, 2017

Oh, David. Gutted. No words. Thinking of you and love you, man. — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) August 1, 2017

Jarrod Lyle back in hospital after cancer relapse