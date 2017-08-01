

Michael Jordan has a message for LaVar Ball. (Chuck Burton/AP)

Finally, the moment for which we’ve all been waiting has arrived. Michael Jordan has addressed LaVar Ball’s smack talk and, well, let’s just say that His Airness went very, very strong to the hoop.

Jordan, taking questions from a crowd during the Michael Jordan Flight School camp in Santa Barbara, Calif., was asked for his take on Ball and admitted, “I was waiting for this.”

At first, Jordan was diplomatic. “Every parent is very proud of their kids. I don’t discourage that. I think the kid [Lonzo, the Los Angeles Lakers’ rookie] is really good. I think he has the potential to be a good player. His father is very proud of him — of all his kids, I would assume — like any father would be very proud of their kids,” he said. “But I would assume, or I would say, if I had to sit down and talk to him right now … I’d tell him to shut up and just let the kids play.”

Then it was time to go one-on-one over the slew of smack Ball has spewed this year. Among the Ballisms: “Back in my heyday, I would kill Michael Jordan one-on-one.” And this gem: “I would just back him in and lift him off the ground and call a foul every time he fouls me when I do a jump hook to the right or the left. He cannot stop me one-on-one. He better make every shot ’cause he can’t go around me. He’s not fast enough. And he can only make so many shots outside before I make every bucket under the rim.”

How did Michael Jordan, still possibly the most competitive human being on Planet Earth, put an end to this silliness?

“You got to understand the source,” he told the crowd. “I think he played college, maybe? He averaged 2.2 points a game. Really? It doesn’t deserve a response, but I’m gonna give it to you because you asked the question.”

Wait for it …

“I don’t think he could beat me if I was one-legged.”

