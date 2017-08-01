Freddy Adu’s journey through the wilds of professional soccer has now landed him in Poland, where he recently signed on with first-division club Sandecja Nowy Sacz. This is not sitting well with Radoslaw Mroczkowski, whose opinion probably goes a long way, given that he’s the manager of Sandecja Nowy Sacz.

In fact, Mroczkowski didn’t even know that the former wunderkind was even getting a tryout with the team, instead learning through news reports.

“It’s a joke,” Mroczkowski told Polish website Sportowefakty.pl, per the Guardian. “I read in the media about his trial. I asked the sporting director [Arkadiusz Alexander] why he did not tell me anything [about Adu]. After all, he sent me a text message that there ‘will be a player on trial’ and that they all knew. Marketing knew, the staff at the club knew. … Only the coach did not know who the trialist was.”

Adu has played for 14 teams in nine countries since becoming the youngest U.S. athlete to ever sign a professional contract in 2004, when D.C. United took the 14-year-old with the No. 1 pick in the MLS SuperDraft. Now 28, his journey has taken him to Washington, Real Salt Lake, Benfica (Portugal), Monaco (France), Belenenses (back to Portugal), Aris Thessaloniki (Greece), Çaykur Rizespor (Turkey), Philadelphia Union, Bahia (Brazil), Jagodina (Serbia), Kuopion Palloseura (Finland), Kuopio Futis-98 (still Finland), Tampa Bay Rowdies and now Sandecja Nowy Sacz (Poland).

In February, Adu spent two weeks training with MLS’s Portland Timbers in preseason camp but didn’t secure a spot on the team. Now he’s in Poland and apparently unwanted.

“Whoever invited him, let him trial him. What is the point of having such a player?” Mroczkowski said. “The CEO says that it’s marketing. We may as well have Janusz Chomontek,” a 49-year-old Polish soccer player who’s apparently known more for his record-setting ball-juggling skills.

Read more:

What a comeback! U.S. women score three late goals to beat Brazil

D.C. United owners looking for investors, say they’re not selling the team

United in serious talks with Dutch enforcer Nigel de Jong