Jacksonville Jaguars running back I’Tavius Mathers was placed on a spineboard and taken to a hospital Tuesday after he suffered an undisclosed injury during training camp.

Mathers stayed down during run drills and medical personnel stabilized his head before taking him off the field to an ambulance. Mathers suffered what the team said were “neuorological symptoms on the field,” the Florida Times-Union’s John Reid tweeted, ” and was conscious as he was taken away.

“He was spine-boarded on the field, and was completely conscious while being transported via ambulance to receive further evaluation from the hospital and team physicians,” the Jaguars said in a statement. “The team will provide an update when more information becomes available.”

Mathers is an undrafted rookie free agent out of Middle Tennessee State.