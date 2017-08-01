

Safety Kam Chancellor and the Seattle Seahawks have agreed to a three-year contract extension worth $36 million.

The deal, first reported by ESPN’s Josina Anderson, includes $25 million in guaranteed money. Chancellor, 29, was entering the final year of his contract and puts an end to a protracted disagreement with the team over money. He held out during training camp and at the start of the 2015 season, ending it in Week 3.

Chancellor is a key cog in Seattle’s Legion of Boom defense and that is reflected in the team’s payroll. Even before the Chancellor deal, the team had the bulk of its salary-cap money committed to the secondary and now Richard Sherman, Earl Thomas and Chancellor are making $10 million or more a season. All three are in their prime, with Thomas 28 and Sherman 29.

With the Chancellor deal, Seattle now has 123 million dollars in guaranteed money to their secondary, 32 million more than any other team — trey wingo (@wingoz) August 1, 2017

Over the weekend, both Chancellor and Coach Pete Carroll had indicated that an extension was imminent and Chancellor was encouraged about the progress toward a deal that would keep him in Seattle for a long time.

“As long as the wheels let me,” Chancellor said (via ESPN). “Until the wheels fall off. I can’t really put a time frame on how long I want to play. However long my body holds up. However long the Lord allows me to. It’s never up to me.

“I love this team. They gave me the first opportunity, the only opportunity. And I would love to retire here.”

He’s closer to getting that chance now.

