The Ravens reportedly have spoken with Ray Lewis about possibly adding Colin Kaepernick to their roster, at least as long as Joe Flacco is out with a back injury. On Tuesday, Ray Lewis spoke to Kaepernick, through a video he shot in a car and posted to social media.

After a few somewhat cryptic comments, Lewis advised the former 49ers quarterback to recommit himself to his sport — and to turn the volume down on his social activism.

“The football field is our sanctuary. If you do nothing else, young man, get back on the football field and let your play speak for itself,” Lewis said to the camera. “And what you do off the field, don’t let too many people know, because they’re going to judge you anyway. No matter what you do, no matter if it’s good or bad.”

Despite being under 30, possessing some impressive career accomplishments and posting solid statistics last season, Kaepernick has been a free agent since March. Many attribute that to NFL teams’ fear of incurring backlash from fans angry about his pregame protests during the national anthem last season.

Referring to a possible Kaepernick signing, Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti said Sunday, “I know that we’re going to upset some people, and I know that we’re going to make people happy that we stood up for somebody that has the right to do what he did. Nonviolent protesting is something that we have all embraced.

“I don’t like the way he did it. Personally, I kind of liked it a lot when he went from sitting to kneeling [as his protest]. I don’t know, I’m Catholic, we spend a lot of time kneeling.”

Some, in the league and elsewhere, have suggested that Kaepernick might make himself more attractive to NFL teams if he proclaimed that his priority is playing football, as opposed to dedicating his time to social activism. In June 49ers General Manager John Lynch said, “I gave that opinion to Colin myself: ‘I think you are having a little bit of an image crisis in terms of, not so much what you did last year, but people are wondering: Is this most important to you?’

“At a position where the guys who succeed at the position are the guys who live it, breathe it, the CEOs at that position. And I think there is a perception that football is not at the top of the list.”

“I applaud you for the things that you stood up for,” Lewis said to Kaepernick in his video, before adding, “My brother, everybody else can speak for you, but until you speak for yourself and demand what you want to do in life, it’s totally on you.”

Lewis went on to say he’d made “mistakes” in his life, but claimed that he’d “never repeated twice” those mistakes. “If people really want to help you, they’ll pray for you, brother,” he said.

“They’ll lead you the right way and stop encouraging you to be caught up in some of this nonsense.”

Lewis claimed that Kaepernick was “fighting” some “battles” that had already been waged “for many, many, many years,” hinting that they had resulted in few positive changes for the African American community. According to the former linebacker, that was why he took “kids … away from their environments, [to] give them something else to see in life.”

Ultimately, Lewis seemed to be saying he supported Kaepernick both personally and in terms of his views on racial injustice, but that the quarterback should focus less on those issues in favor of reviving his football career. Meanwhile, a report emerged Tuesday evening that Flacco’s back may be improving more rapidly than some were expecting, so it’s conceivable that he returns to practice before Lewis and Ravens officials are done publicly mulling the possibility of signing Kaepernick.

