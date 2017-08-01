

Chicago’s Willy Garcia winces in pain while taking an inadvertent knee from teammate Yoan Moncada. (David Banks/Associated Press)

Given the severity of their collision Monday, Yoan Moncada and Willy Garcia are probably fortunate to not have emerged in worse condition. As it was, both White Sox players had to leave a home game against the Blue Jays in the sixth inning, with Moncada requiring the assistance of a cart.

Garcia will be reevaluated Tuesday for a head injury, while X-rays on Moncada’s knee came up negative, leaving him day-to-day with a bruised knee. Immediately after the collision, both players lay on the grass at Chicago’s Guaranteed Rate Field, and while Garcia was eventually able to get back to his feet, Moncada was unable to put any weight on his right leg and needed to be helped to the cart by White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu.

With the bases loaded and two outs in the sixth, Moncada and Garcia were converging on a flyball to shallow right field by Toronto’s Darwin Barney. At the last moment, Moncada saw Garcia sliding to make the catch and tried to leap over his teammate, but his knee struck Garcia in the side of the head.

Ugly collision between Willy Garcia and Yoan Moncada. Both players left the game. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/S6MHYfpDYl — CSN Chicago (@CSNChicago) August 1, 2017

The impact knocked the ball out of Garcia’s glove, allowing Barney to reach second base as three runs scored. The White Sox challenged the call, but it was upheld.

Chicago manager Rick Renteria said that Moncada’s injury was to his lower quad muscle, above the knee. He added that both of his payers were “alert and well,” and were smiling after the game.

Renteria says obviously a concussion is something they were worried about with Garcia, said he's being examined, more known tomorrow — James Fegan (@JRFegan) August 1, 2017

Moncada was viewed by some analysts as the No. 1 prospect in baseball when he was traded from the Red Sox to the White Sox in December in a deal that sent ace pitcher Chris Sale to Boston. A 22-year-old second baseman from Cuba, Moncada posted a slash line of .282/.377/.447 at Triple-A Charlotte, then was promoted to Chicago earlier in July.

In 44 plate appearances entering Monday’s game, Moncada had just four hits, but he had made some sparkling defensive plays and the rebuilding White Sox are happy to wait for his bat to come around. The team is likely just as happy that Moncada seemed to have avoided serious injury, while it can only hope that Garcia, who appeared to have gotten the worst of it Monday, can pass concussion tests.

