Allen Iverson is one of the biggest selling points of the Big3, the three-on-three basketball league featuring former NBA players that’s in the midst of its inaugural season. But he’s also been something of a headache for the fledgling league. Last month, fans in Philadelphia were left hanging when the league announced only minutes before tipoff that Iverson, a fan favorite there thanks to his time with the 76ers, would not play in his 3’s Company team’s game. Then, on Sunday, he didn’t show up for the league’s stop in Dallas after TMZ’s sources spotted him gambling at a Chicago-area casino the night before and then eating at a restaurant near the casino at the same time he was supposed to be with his team in Texas.

After conducting an investigation, the Big3 announced Wednesday it was suspending Iverson — listed as 3’s Company’s “player coach & captain,” though he’s seen action in just three of his team’s six games — for one week, meaning he will miss this weekend’s stop in Lexington, Ky.

To league co-founder Ice Cube, holding Iverson responsible was a matter of ensuring that the league is taken seriously.

“Well, we talked about holding up the legitimacy of the league and he knows that him not showing up hurts us,” the entertainer said in a conference call Wednesday, per For the Win’s Adi Joseph. “Who’s happy to be suspended? Nobody. But he understands that it’s a necessary step in the development of the Big3 who don’t believe what we’re doing and what we’re going to do in the future. Our league is bigger than one man, and we’ve got Hall-of-Famers, champions, all-stars, first-round picks, and we have to think about them. He understands that.

“We don’t want to be a league of nostalgia and not a league of competitive basketball,” he continued. “Just with the names we have, nostalgia comes with it. But getting these guys to play hard is key.”

The Big3 might have a bigger problem than getting its players to merely try. It was criticized by some in the early going for featuring too-old players who were easily injured and struggled to even score. Iverson, who admitted he had spent years away from an actual basketball court before he started preparing for the season, could only manage a wide-open 15-foot jump shot after missing his first four attempts in the team’s opener; he has scored just six points total, missing 10 of the 13 shots he has taken.

Iverson seemed contrite in a message delivered via Instagram on Tuesday.

Iverson will be allowed back for the Big3’s regular season finale on Aug. 13 in Los Angeles. The top four teams in the eight-team league then advance to the playoffs (3’s Company currently sits in a tie for fifth place at 2-4).

