

Still up in the broadcasting booth, for the foreseeable future, at least. (Gene Puskar/Associated Press)

Jon Gruden had a message Wednesday for all those folks spreading rumors about him finally getting back into his old line of work. “I don’t foresee myself coaching anytime soon,” he said.

Just where did people get that notion from, anyway? Well, from Gruden himself. The former Raiders and Buccaneers head coach, an ESPN football analyst since 2009, recently said that he had “met with several people” about possible coaching jobs, adding, “I’m preparing myself to come back.”

In an interview last week with Pewter Report, Gruden said, “Just about every year I talk about coming back to coach. I’m not in here every day at 4:30 or 4:00 in the morning watching pinball. You know? … I’m preparing to come back.”

“It helps me in my broadcasting and I think if you lose that edge … you can’t come back unless you are totally wired with college football, personnel, schemes, the CBA, how people are practicing, trends, you know,” Gruden said in the interview. “You’ve got stay on top of this stuff.”

A Super Bowl winner with Tampa Bay, Gruden has been an annual fixture in speculation about vacant NFL coaching jobs, even as he has become a highly-paid mainstay of ESPN’s “Monday Night Football.” On Wednesday, though, he said (via USA Today), “I’ve never been on anyone’s radar. I’m just trying to hold on to the job I have.”

Speaking at a news conference to promote his induction this season into the Bucs’ Ring of Honor, Gruden noted (via ESPN) of maintaining the habits of a football coach, “I do like getting as close to the fire as possible. … All I really have going is football. I don’t know what I would do without it.

“I’m happy with what I’m doing,” Gruden continued. “I study as if I am a coach. I still make my own breakdowns. I still come up with my own playbook — I just don’t have anybody to give it to.”

“He loves watching tape,” his wife, Cindy Gruden, told ESPN. “That’s all he does. … He’s truly found what he likes. I don’t know if that includes coaching or not. But he loves it. I don’t know how he does it. I would lose my mind.”

At 53, Gruden is young enough to make a plausible return to coaching. For the time being, however, he apparently prefers to merely walk like a duck and quack like a duck.

Read more about football:

NFL returns Thursday for the Hall of Fame game, but you won’t recognize many players

Ray Lewis advises Colin Kaepernick to play football — and play down social activism

It may not feel natural to say, but they’re getting used to being the Los Angeles Chargers

The value of a sack, and why pass rusher is the NFL’s second-most important position