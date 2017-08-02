

As far as Michael Jordan is concerned, LeBron James, left, is still chasing Kobe Bryant’s legacy. (Jason Miller/Getty Images)

In the minds of many NBA fans, LeBron James has surpassed Kobe Bryant in the all-time rankings. After all, James has now led teams to as many consecutive NBA Finals as Bryant went to in his 20-year career, James has four MVP awards to Bryant’s one and three Finals MVP awards to Bryant’s two, and James has better numbers in almost every major statistical category.

However, at least one NBA figure still ranks Bryant above James: Michael Jordan. Asked about it recently, His Airness had five reasons to side with the former Lakers great.

Jordan was at his Flight School summer camp in Santa Barbara, Calif., when a camper posed the question. “Would I rank LeBron over Kobe? In terms of best of all time? No,” Jordan replied.

“There’s something about five that beats three.”

“Kobe won five championships. LeBron won three,” Jordan explained, although he did note James’s string of seven straight appearances. Jordan himself, of course, went six for six in the Finals during a career that has him widely hailed as the greatest player in NBA history.

Michael Jordan weighs in on who he thinks is better between Kobe Bryant and LeBron James. pic.twitter.com/FJ0vcMPg7H — NBA SKITS (@NBA_Skits) August 2, 2017

Some might disagree with Jordan’s stated logic (would anyone argue that Robert Horry’s seven rings put him above both Bryant and James on the all-time list?), but you can’t fault him for expressing an inconsistent point of view. In 2013, before James won his second title as a member of the Heat, Jordan offered this answer to the Kobe-LeBron question:

“If you had to pick between the two, that would be a tough choice, but five beats one every time I look at it,” Jordan said. “And not that [James] won’t get five. He may get more than that, but five is bigger than one.”

James has closed the gap, but three is still less than five, so perhaps it’s no surprise that Jordan hasn’t changed his mind. It’s also possible that Jordan is insisting on a criterion that a) makes it impossible to argue that Bryant was better than him and b) makes it difficult, at this point in his career, for James to surpass him.

James has acknowledged he is chasing the “ghost” of Jordan, in terms of trying to establish himself as No. 1 in NBA annals. In December, James noted of Jordan that “our games are so different,” and it’s possible that the latter favors Bryant as much for his similar playing style as for his championship success.

Of course, one person in particular should be delighted with Jordan’s analysis, and that’s Bill Russell. You know, he of the NBA-record 11 championships, as many as Jordan and Bryant combined.

Read more about the NBA:

Steph Curry says he wasn’t ‘trying to clown’ James. His dance was an homage.

‘Mamba thick’: Bryant posts, then deletes, photo of him looking decidedly beefy

Carmelo Anthony reportedly now only wants to be traded to the Houston Rockets

Melo Trimble is discovering that life in the NBA after Maryland won’t be easy