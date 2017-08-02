

Ara Parseghian, center, poses with Notre Dame quarterback Joe Theismann, left, and defensive tackle Mike McCoy in 1969. (AP file)

Ara Parseghian, who led the Notre Dame football team back into the spotlight after it floundered through the mid-1950s and early 1960s, died early Wednesday morning at his home in Indiana, the Fighting Irish announced. He was 94 and recently had battled an infection in a hip that had undergone five operations.

“Notre Dame mourns the loss of a legendary football coach, a beloved member of the Notre Dame family and good man — Ara Parseghian,” Rev. John I. Jenkins, Notre Dame’s president, said in a statement. “Among his many accomplishments, we will remember him above all as a teacher, leader and mentor who brought out the very best in his players, on and off the field.”

Our entire program mourns the loss of one of the pillars of our University, Coach Ara Parseghian. pic.twitter.com/nXS3xyei05 — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) August 2, 2017

Coming off a 2-7 season under interim coach Hugh Devore and with a combined 34-45 record over the previous eight years, Notre Dame hired Parseghian in 1964 to nearly immediate dividends, thanks to a reliance on the passing game and much quicker players. The Fighting Irish finished his first year with a 9-1 record and ascended to the No. 1 ranking before a season-ending loss to Southern California dropped them to No. 3. In 1966, Parseghian led Notre Dame to its first national championship since 1949, its undefeated season blemished only by a 10-10 tie with second-ranked Michigan State that still is regarded as one of the best games ever played.

Four consecutive top 10 finishes followed, and in 1973 the Fighting Irish again won the national title after an 11-0 season that was capped by a 24-23 win over also-undefeated Alabama in the Sugar Bowl. Parseghian retired after the 1974 season having compiled a 95-17-4 record at Notre Dame and became a broadcaster, calling games for ABC and CBS until 1988.

Parseghian also coached at Miami of Ohio and Northwestern — he led the Wildcats to one of only two No. 1 rankings in program history — before arriving at South Bend.

Very sad to see news on Ara Parseghian. Favorite nugget – he never lost the Northwestern-ND gm. 4-0 vs Irish at NU, 9-0 vs. NU at ND. — Dave Revsine (@BTNDaveRevsine) August 2, 2017

Hot take: without parseghian's run at northwestern, I think there is a decent chance NU isn't in the big ten now. He was a BIG deal. — Matt Brown (@MattSBN) August 2, 2017

Parseghian devoted his later life to helping find a cure Niemann-Pick Type C disease, a genetic disorder that killed three of his grandchildren, and multiple sclerosis, which afflicted his daughter.

“He continued to demonstrate that leadership by raising millions of research dollars seeking a cure for the terrible disease that took the lives of three of his grandchildren. Whenever we asked for Ara’s help at Notre Dame, he was there,” Jenkins said.

“My prayers are with [his wife] Katie, his family and many friends as we mourn his passing and celebrate a life that was so well lived.”

Rest In Peace, Coach. I admit that I sometimes feigned illness to miss Mass on Sunday mornings to watch ND highlight show during Ara era https://t.co/ZIDwsosOvo — Ed Werder (@EdwerderRFA) August 2, 2017

