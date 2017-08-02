

Stephen Curry was not — repeat, not — daring to poke the bear by doing an impression of LeBron James’s workouts. To hear him tell it, he was honoring The King.

It may have looked as if he was tweaking LeBron in a social media video that surfaced in which he performed a pretty fair impression of the facial expressions James makes as he works out. James’s disgruntled teammate, Kyrie Irving, was seen laughing in the video, too. But hey, that wasn’t what Steph meant.

And, really, Curry has such an honest face. Who wouldn’t believe him?

“I’ve been watching that video twice a day since it happened because it’s my favorite video in the entire world. He made a song popular by making a video. And that lives,” Curry said of James’s Instagrammed workout to a Tee Grizzley tune in an interview with The Athletic.

“So now every time I hear that song, that’s all I think about. And I’ve been doing that dance because of him, at my house, at dinner. When something good happens, I pull that out, because I like it and it makes me laugh and it makes me happy,” he said. “Not making fun of him.”

Curry’s version went viral, too, and only amped up the rivalry between his Warriors and James’s Cavs. And the presence of Irving, who has told the Cavs that he’s ready to not be James’s teammate any longer, only increased the interest.

“One thousand percent,” Curry said. “That was just a casualty of the moment because me and him were hanging out all night. Then that song came on and I was having a good time. Obviously, that’s a separate side story to their relationship, but neither one of us was trying to clown him.”

Now that’s behind him, Curry can focus on other things, like making his pro golf debut at the Web.com tour’s Ellie Mae Classic this week. He isn’t clowning about that, either.

