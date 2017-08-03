Thirteen years after “ESPN8: The Ocho” entered sports fans’ lexicon via the movie “Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story,” the fictitious network will become a reality for one day next week. It’s about time.

In a savvy PR stunt, ESPN on Thursday announced that ESPNU will be renamed ESPN8: “The Ocho” on Aug. 8, and bring viewers “the finest in seldom seen sports.” The unconventional lineup of programming kicks off at midnight and includes such almost-sports as disc golf, kabaddi, cornhole (some call it bags) and, yes, dodgeball, but the trampoline variety. Sadly, Cotton McKnight and Pepper Brooks will not be providing commentary.

Here’s the full schedule:

Midnight: 2016 American Disc Golf Championship

2 a.m.: 2016 WFTDA Roller Derby Championships

4 a.m.: 2016 Sky Zone Ultimate Trampoline Dodgeball

5:30 a.m.: Firefighters World Challenge XXV

8 a.m.: 2016 Kabaddi World Cup Final

9 a.m.: World Darts Championship

11:30 a.m.: Arm Wrestling: Best of WAL 2016 Championship

12:30 p.m.: 2017 Championship of Bags

2:30 p.m.: EVO 2017 World Championship — Street Fighter

5 p.m.: Moxie Games

7 p.m.: U.S. Open Ultimate Championship

ESPN notes that all of these events, with the exception of the Moxie Games, previously aired across ESPN networks, and I believe it, because I spent a not insignificant portion of a recent Saturday watching the Championship of Bags.