

Ryan Tannehill was hurt on the first 11-on-11 drill. (Wilfredo Lee/AP)

Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill limped off the field after going down during a noncontact drill during training-camp practice Thursday morning in Davie, Fla.

Tannehill had scrambled to the sideline during the team’s first 11-on-11 session, then fell awkwardly on his left leg, on which he wears a brace from an injury he suffered in December. He immediately left the field, the Sun-Sentinel’s Omar Kelly reported, and was described by the Miami Herald’s Armando Salguero as walking “gingerly” to the locker room with trainers.

Trainer who left withTannehill comes out of building and gives coach Adam Gase a report. No idea what that is. No obvious reaction by Gase. — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) August 3, 2017

Tannehill chose not to have surgery on injured anterior cruciate and medial collateral ligaments in the knee, instead making the controversial decision to have a stem-cell procedure that would allow him to participate in the team’s offseason programs.

In May, he said he was feeling “100 percent. Everything feels totally normal. I’m going to keep pushing to get better next year.

“It started feeling good probably at the end of January. I was rehabbing it hard every day, a few hours every day. I really got comfortable with my rehab. I kept pushing and pushing and pushing. It finally got to where I felt I’m comfortable with it. I feel like I can make any cut. I trust it. That’s the biggest thing, do you trust it? Are you able to move without thinking about whether something’s going to happen? Once it got to that point, I felt great about it.”