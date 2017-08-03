

Michael Jordan thinks Kawhi Leonard could not score on himself. (Chuck Burton/Associated Press)

Whenever Michael Jordan gathers the kids around at his Flight School summer basketball camp and picks up a microphone for some Q&A, interesting things happen.

If it’s not a youngster yelling “What are those??!!” at his signature shoes, or Jordan saying there’s “no question” that his prime self could beat LeBron James one-on-one, it’s him claiming that LaVar Ball couldn’t beat him if he were “one-legged” or that Kobe Bryant still outranks James because “there’s something about five that beats three.”

We recently saw another interesting episode occur at the annual event, and again, James fans may not like what they hear from Jordan. This time, the six-time champion and owner of the Hornets offered some high praise for Kawhi Leonard, calling him “the best two-way player in the game right now.”

A camper asked His Airness a question based on a recent ad for Jordan Brand, which has the Spurs star on its endorsement roster. In it, this brainteaser is posed: “Could Kawhi get buckets on Kawhi?”

Presented with a version of that question, Jordan replied, “I don’t know, I assume not.”

“He’s good, he’s a good two-way player,” Jordan continued. “He’s probably the best in the game.”

EVEN THE KNOWS KAWHI IS A BEAST!!! Michael Jordan is asked if "Kawhi can score on Kawhi" during a Q&A with the kids at his camp. Great question. Here's his response………..#KawhiLeonard #MichaelJordan #GoSpursGo #SanAntonioSpurs Posted by SPURS Uncensored on Tuesday, August 1, 2017

There’s no question about Leonard’s elite skills as a perimeter defender — he was named the NBA’s defensive player of the year in both 2015 and 2016. At the same time, he has improved dramatically on the offensive end, scoring more than 20 points per game in each of the past two seasons while boosting his three-point shooting and assist rate.

That ascension has been reflected in first-team all-NBA selections the past two years, and even more so in second- and third-place finishes in NBA MVP voting. Interestingly, in both cases, Leonard ended up one spot ahead of James, this after winning Finals MVP honors in 2014, when his Spurs topped James’s Heat.

For many years, James was hailed as the NBA’s best two-way player, but at age 32, he is increasingly viewed as preferring to save his energy by picking his spots on defense. The four-time MVP is still considered by many as the NBA’s best player, period, but Jordan’s comments come close to giving the nod to Leonard.

As with Jordan’s choice of Bryant over James in historical terms, it’s possible that he’s again choosing to diminish the Cavaliers star, who represents the biggest current threat to Jordan’s legacy as the NBA’s all-time greatest player. On the other hand, he could well have been simply offering praise for another terrific talent, and there’s no reason to be defensive about that.

