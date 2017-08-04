

Inspired by Natalie Portman, Aaron Rodgers decided to record all his media interviews. (Ron Jenkins/AP)

Aaron Rodgers may take chances on the field, but when it comes to giving interviews to reporters, he takes full control. On Thursday, while speaking to “The Dan Le Batard Show,” the Green Bay Packers quarterback said he records all his interviews.

“It’s something that I’ve been doing for a while now and I think it’s important to have that second recording, so if someone’s trying to take something you said out of context, you can go back and say, ‘Wait, wait, hold on!’ ” the 33-year-old explained.

Our shocking, tell-all interview with @AaronRodgers12. You won't believe what he reveals to us!

-Lorenzo pic.twitter.com/2YcqsBhIP8 — Dan Le Batard Show (@LeBatardShow) August 3, 2017

Rodgers said he got the idea after reading an interview with Natalie Portman. Likely, he’s referring to a May 2015 sit-down the Oscar-winning actress had with reporter Richard Horgan for the Hollywood Reporter.

“She sits, ramrod straight, plunking her iPhone in the middle of the table and hit­ting ‘record’ before she has said a word, as if challenging me to quote her with razor-sharp accuracy — which, I must admit, casts a pall over our conversation,” Horgan writes.

“Did somebody burn you?” he then asked.

“No,” Portman replied. “I just, when I’m talking about delicate issues, I want to make sure that everyone’s accurate, you know.”

Portman went on to discuss her opinions on such hot-button issues as Israeli politics and anti-Semitism in Europe.

On Thursday, when he wasn’t discussing his wariness of the media, Rodgers discussed his recent appearance on “The $100,000 Pyramid” and appreciation for “South Park.”

[Aaron Rodgers, Kobe Bryant help kids avoid their final exams thanks to Twitter]

The interview was mostly typical of Rodgers, who has been notoriously tight-lipped about his opinions on deeper topics. The quarterback, of course, has his reasons. He said it’s not that he doesn’t trust reporters to get his story right, it’s more a matter of what seems to sell in the news media business these days that has him frustrated.

“I just think there’s so much stuff on TV now and there’s just not a ton of content, so the littlest stories — i.e., a quote I had about a question that seems silly to me — becomes a talking point with five people at a table debating things and it just seems like the TV in our sport, and really across the board, has become people who can talk the loudest and talk nonsense and make the most ridiculous statements to try to grab viewership,” he said. “Also in the same boat, it’s these clickbait headlines that really have nothing to do with the gist of the story, but if they can do something that just is on the fringe of what actually was said in the story to get the most clicks, well, that’s gonna be the headline.”

Rodgers, who told Le Batard he has “a wider circle of maybe 25 people or so” he trusts in life, also blamed the culture around the NFL for keeping him and other players quiet.

“ … [O]ur sport is less forthcoming with opinions, say, in comparison to the NBA where guaranteed contracts, I think, allow players to talk a little more openly about things that are meaningful to them,” he said, admitting that while he probably could be more forthcoming with opinions on controversial subjects because of his status as one of the most talented players in the league, he doesn’t want to take advantage of that privilege.

“I’d like to see more of my contemporaries able to speak their mind a little more freely as well,” he said.

Rodgers revealed his fans can expect to learn more about his thoughts and opinions in an upcoming article for ESPN by Mina Kimes. He said he chose to tell Kimes, partly because “she’s a fantastic writer.”

“We went a few places that I felt comfortable going in that forum, so I look forward to that coming out,” he said.

Rodgers didn’t give any hints about what the two spoke about, but surely it’s on tape.

Read more about the NFL:

Ryan Tannehill is hurt, and once again the AFC East has no answer for Tom Brady

Jets owner Woody Johnson confirmed as ambassador to the U.K.

Richard Sherman scoffs at ‘terrible’ QBs with NFL jobs instead of Colin Kaepernick

Jon Gruden shoots down rumors he started about a return to coaching