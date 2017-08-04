

Los Angeles Clippers Coach Doc Rivers will no longer run the team’s front office. (Jae C. Hong/Associated Press)

Changes keep coming for the Los Angeles Clippers. This time, however, it’s not about the team’s roster, but the front office. On Friday, Clippers owner Steve Ballmer revealed to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski that Doc Rivers will no longer serve as the president of basketball operations and instead concentrate solely on his head coaching responsibilities.

“I’ve owned the team for three years now, and I really better understand what an owner’s responsibility is — and it turns out that running a franchise and coaching are two enormous and different jobs,” Ballmer told ESPN. “The notion that one person can fairly focus on them and give them all the attention they need isn’t the case. To be as good as we can be, to be a championship franchise, we need two functioning strong people building teams out beneath them. There needs to be a healthy discussion and debate with two strong, independent-minded people.”

In Rivers’s place will step Lawrence Frank, who had been the team’s executive vice president of basketball operations. According to Ballmer, Frank and Rivers already have a congenial relationship. The Clippers also brought in Jerry West to serve as a front-office consultant earlier this summer.

“Doc put Lawrence in charge of the non-coaching aspects of the front office last year, and he’s done a fantastic job,” Ballmer said. I want each of them to dig in and do what they do best. Lawrence has come on so strong in that role, and that has helped us go down this path.”

As said in the story, second time this has happened this summer – Atlanta did the same thing with Budenholzer before hiring Travis Schlenk. https://t.co/aXBxlAw1Hc — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) August 4, 2017

The move comes after the Clippers traded star Chris Paul to the Houston Rockets, following Paul telling the team that he had planned to sign with in Houston during free agency. In exchange, the Clippers acquired Patrick Beverley, Lou Williams, Sam Dekker and a first-round pick in next year’s draft for Paul (the pick will be Nos. 1-3 protected). The Clippers also acquired forward Danilo Gallinari from the Denver Nuggets, signed Milos Teodosic, a 30-year-old Serb who has earned a reputation as one of the best point guards not in the NBA, and re-upped Blake Griffin with a max deal.

Both Ballmer and Rivers framed Rivers’s front-office departure as being necessary for more concentrated leadership on the floor.

“Two-thirds of our lineup will be new, and there’s a huge job to bring everybody along to fit together,” Ballmer said.

Rivers added, using almost identical language (via USA Today), “I am committed to the Clippers success and am excited to focus on the coaching side as two thirds of our roster will be new this year.

Rivers, who had served as both president and coach since coming to L.A. from Boston in 2013, will continue to collect the same salary he had agreed to when he signed a five-year, $55 million contract in 2014, according to Los Angeles Times reporter Brad Turner. On Friday, Rivers said his demotion came as a mutual decision.

“This is a change I discussed with Steve since my bet last year on Lawrence Frank has worked out so well,” he said.

Basketball Insiders reporter Steve Kyler was not surprised by the Clippers’ decision to remove Rivers from the front office, noting Frank had been leading the team “almost exclusively” through the summer.

Rivers led the Clippers to a the Western Conference semifinals in the 2013-14 and 2014-15 season, however, the team could not get past the first round of the playoffs in the last two seasons.

Read more:

Charles Oakley agrees to plea deal that bans him from MSG for a year

NBA Podcast: Answering questions about Kyrie Irving, the ‘Greek Freak’ and more

Michael Jordan calls Kawhi Leonard ‘the best two-way player in the game right now’

Wizards say goodbye to stars-and-stripes uniforms — at least for now