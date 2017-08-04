

Ryan Tannehill’s day of practicing with the Dolphins was cut short in painful fashion, as might be his season. (Wilfredo Lee/AP)

If the Patriots’ 2015 Super Bowl win didn’t cement them as the greatest dynasty in NFL history, this year’s triumph certainly did the trick. Since 2001, New England has racked up an unprecedented regular season winning percentage of .766, 14 of a possible 16 division titles, seven AFC championships and five Lombardi trophies.

Of course, all this has happened since Tom Brady took over as the Patriots’ starting quarterback, and it’s fair to say that very little of the team’s success would have occurred without his remarkably sustained brilliance. It’s also fair to say that New England owes a debt of gratitude to its division-mates for their sustained inability to mount any kind of serious challenge.

Much of that 16-year ineptitude stems from the seemingly never-ending problems the Bills, Dolphins and Jets have had in finding their own franchise quarterbacks. The latest blow came Thursday, when Miami’s Ryan Tannehill went down untouched in a training-camp drill, the victim of a knee injury that has the team bracing for very bad news.

Not that Tannehill is anywhere near as good as Brady, but an extended absence by him likely would torpedo the Dolphins’ hopes of dethroning the Pats before either team has so much as played a preseason game. As for the Bills and Jets, well, Brady and Co. had precious little to fear from them to begin with, continuing an all-too-familiar state of affairs.

Apart from a 2008 season in which Brady was lost to a knee injury in Week 1 — New England went 11-5 and darn near took the AFC East with Matt Cassel — and a four-game, Deflategate-related stretch to open last season, the Patriots have enjoyed Brady’s quarterbacking talents for almost the entirety of their dynastic run. That’s a span of 235 regular season starts, a 183-52 record, 12 Pro Bowls, four Super Bowl MVP awards and two NFL MVP awards.

But what of the other three teams, how have they fared in terms of signal-callers? Here’s a glimpse at the quarterback position for Miami, New York and Buffalo, beginning in 2000, when Brady was famously drafted in the sixth round as the 199th pick and the seventh player chosen at his position.

Dolphins



Miami didn’t know how good it had it with Jay Fiedler. (Wilfredo Lee/AP)

Quarterbacks drafted

Josh Heupel, Oklahoma (2001, 6th round); John Beck, BYU (2007, 2nd); Chad Henne, Michigan (2008, 2nd); Pat White, West Virginia (2009, 2nd); Ryan Tannehill, Texas A&M (2012, 1st); Brandon Doughty, Western Kentucky (2016, 7th).

Starting quarterbacks

Damon Huard (2000, 1-0 record); Jay Fiedler (2000-04, 36-23); Ray Lucas (2001-02, 2-4); Sage Rosenfels (2002-2005, 0-2); Brian Griese (2003, 3-2); A.J. Feeley (2004, 3-5); Gus Frerotte (2005, 9-6); Joey Harrington (2006, 5-6); Daunte Culpepper (2006, 1-3); Cleo Lemon (2006-07, 1-7); Trent Green (2007, 0-5); John Beck (2007, 0-4); Chad Pennington (2008-10, 12-8); Henne (2008-11, 13-18); Tyler Thigpen (2009-10, 0-1); Matt Moore (2011-present, 8-7); Tannehill (2012-present, 37-40 record).

Pro Bowl appearances

Zero. Miami hasn’t had a Pro Bowl quarterback since Dan Marino in 1995.

Summary

Oh, Jay Fiedler, eternally underappreciated. Easily the best record among Dolphins quarterbacks in the Brady era, although we’ll never know what may have happened if the team hadn’t released Frerotte to sign Culpepper. Okay, it probably wouldn’t have gone well, and Frerotte was out of the league a few years later, but still, we’ll never know.

We do know that Tannehill, the third top-10 quarterback taken in the 2012 draft, following the 1-2 punch of Andrew Luck and Robert Griffin IIII, continued his slow but steady improvement last season. Still, even though he posted career highs with a 67.1 completion percentage, a 4.9 touchdown percentage, 7.7 yards per attempt and a 93.5 rating, Tannehill remained no threat to light up defenses, an unfortunate quality in this pass-happy age.

Cleo Lemon (full name: Cleotha Lemon Jr.) deserves a shout-out for engineering Miami’s sole victory in its 1-15 campaign in 2007. Pennington definitely deserves a shout-out for arriving the following season and engineering a surprising division title, albeit in Brady’s aforementioned absence. More on Pennington below.

Jets



Persistent shoulder problems sapped Chad Pennington’s arm strength. (Mike Roemer/AP)

Quarterbacks drafted

Chad Pennington, Marshall (2000, 1st); Brooks Bollinger, Wisconsin (2003, 6th); Kellen Clemens, Oregon (2006, 2nd); Erik Ainge, Tennessee (2008, 5th); Mark Sanchez, USC (2009, 1st); Greg McElroy, Alabama (2011, 7th); Geno Smith, West Virginia (2013, 2nd); Tajh Boyd, Clemson (2014, 6th); Bryce Petty, Baylor (2015, 4th); Christian Hackenberg, Penn State (2016, 2nd).

Starting quarterbacks

Vinny Testaverde (2000-03, 2005, 23-24); Pennington (2000-07, 32-29); Quincy Carter (2004, 2-1); Bollinger (2004-05, 2-7); Clemens (2006-10, 4-5); Brett Favre (2008, 9-7); Sanchez (2009-12, 33-29); McElroy (2012, 0-1); Smith (2013-16, 12-18); Michael Vick (2014, 1-2); Ryan Fitzpatrick (2015-16, 13-14); Petty (2016, 1-3).

Pro Bowl appearances

One (Favre, 2008).

Summary

You can’t blame the Jets for trying, in the sense that, between 2000 and 2016, no NFL team drafted more quarterbacks than its haul of 11 (and that’s not counting Missouri’s Brad Smith, who was converted to a hybrid running back/wide receiver role). Some may be surprised that Sanchez, he of “Butt Fumble” infamy and subsequent journeyman status, had a winning record as a Jets quarterback, but it’s worth bearing in mind that those teams had strong defenses and offensive lines.

Pennington was the first quarterback drafted in 2000, and while he almost certainly would not have challenged Brady for divisional dominance, he appeared on his way to a very good career until he quickly began suffering shoulder and wrist injuries that sapped his arm strength and play-fake abilities. Before then, he led the Jets to the 2002 AFC East crown, meaning that he accounts for the only two non-Brady division titles since 2001.

The second of those titles came, as fate would have it, against his replacement in New York, Favre. The 39-year-old former Packer played very well for the Jets in leading them to an 8-3 record that season, but then he injured his throwing arm and the team tumbled to 1-4 and out of the postseason, causing management to clean house and seek a would-be franchise savior in Sanchez (um, not so much).

At the moment, the Jets have what many regard as the worst quarterback situation in the NFL, with the depth chart composed of 38-year-old Josh McCown, Petty and Hackenberg, who has yet to play a regular season down. Having gone 5-11 last season before shedding almost all of its high-profile (and high-priced) veterans, Gang Green already appears to be looking ahead to 2018.

Bills



J. P. Losman was derided by some fans as “Lose-man.” (David Duprey/AP)

Quarterbacks drafted

J.P. Losman, Tulane (2004, 1st); Kelly Holcomb (2005, 4-4); Trent Edwards, Stanford (2007, 3rd); Levi Brown, Troy State (2010, 7th); EJ Manuel, Florida State (2013, 1st); Cardale Jones, Ohio State (2016, 4th); Nathan Peterman, Pittsburgh (2017, 5th).

Starting quarterbacks

Doug Flutie (2000, 4-1); Rob Johnson (2000-01, 5-14); Alex Van Pelt (2000-03, 2-6); Drew Bledsoe (2002-04, 23-25); Losman (2004-08, 10-23); Edwards (2007-10, 14-18); Fitzpatrick (2009-12, 20-33); Brian Brohm (2009-10, 0-2); Manuel (2013-16, 6-11); Thaddeus Lewis (2013, 2-3); Kyle Orton (2014, 7-5); Tyrod Taylor (2015-16, 14-14).

Pro Bowl appearances

Two (Bledsoe, 2002; Taylor, 2015).

Takeaway

Call it the “Curse of Flutie.” In 1998, the undersized veteran quarterback came over from New England, of all teams, and went 7-3 in 10 starts, helping the Bills to the playoffs. In 1999, Flutie went 10-5 and led the Bills back to the playoffs, but having benched him in Week 17 in favor of Johnson, ostensibly for some rest, head coach Wade Phillips made the inexplicable decision to keep Johnson in the starting lineup for Buffalo’s wild-card game at Tennessee.

The rest is history: The “Music City Miracle” stabbed Buffalo fans in the heart and the Bills have yet to return to the playoffs, leaving them with the longest active postseason drought in major U.S. sports. Looking at Flutie’s successors, it’s not hard to see why.

Bledsoe, of course, was generously bestowed upon the Bills by the Patriots after Brady emerged and led an unexpected Super Bowl run (how little we knew about the Pats in those days), and following a solid debut season, Bledsoe quickly fizzled out. Losman, meanwhile, is the answer to the trivia question, “Who was the fourth quarterback taken in the first round of the 2004 draft, after Eli Manning, Philip Rivers and Ben Roethlisberger?”

Taylor has actually been fairly effective in his two seasons in Buffalo, having completed 62.6 percent of his passes for 6,058 yards, 37 touchdowns, 12 interceptions and a 94.2 rating in a run-oriented scheme. The former backup to Joe Flacco in Baltimore has also contributed quite a bit to that ground attack, rushing for 1,148 yards and 10 touchdowns.

For some reason, the Bills haven’t seemed particularly impressed, with Taylor getting benched for Week 17 last season and coming into this season with a tenuous grip on his job. But that’s par for the course in the AFC East — quarterbacks not named Brady don’t tend to last very long.

Somewhat remarkably, Tannehill has become the AFC East quarterback with the largest body of work, 77 starts, in the Brady era. It’s not an especially impressive body of work, and now it might be on hold for as much as an entire season, depending on the severity of his injury.

Meanwhile, Thursday also saw Brady celebrate his 40th birthday, an occasion that usually finds quarterbacks reminiscing about their long-ago playing days. He, however, is coming off a typically superb season and, as a fitness-obsessed physical marvel, is showing few signs of deteriorating skills.

At this point, it’s reasonable to ask what would be more surprising to discover five years from now: That Brady is still leading the Patriots to glory, or that another AFC East team has actually gotten its act together behind its own star quarterback?

