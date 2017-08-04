

Tom Savage, second from left, throws a pass as Deshaun Watson (4) is among those looking on. (Chris Tilley/Associated Press)

Given the way his individual statistics plummeted in 2016, one might think DeAndre Hopkins would be eager to play with any new quarterback, let alone a college star picked 12th overall in April’s draft. The Texans wide receiver, though, is casting his vote for a holdover from last year’s squad, one who has thrown a total of 92 NFL passes.

That would be Tom Savage, a fourth-round pick by Houston in 2014 who made the first two starts of his career in 2016 after the implosion of Brock Osweiler. Savage has been taking the first-team reps in training camp while the Texans have Deshaun Watson, their first-round pick, working with the second team, and as far as Hopkins is concerned, that’s the way it should stay for the foreseeable future.

“If anybody should be a judge of quarterbacks, I’ve played with the most quarterbacks in NFL history throughout my first four years,” Hopkins said after Friday’s practice (via ESPN’s Dan Graziano). “So I put the stamp on Savage, and I think that’s all that needs to be said about that.”

Hopkins certainly knows a thing or two about catching passes from a number of different players. During his Pro Bowl 2015 season, he set an NFL mark by posting a 100-yard receiving game with four quarterbacks: Brian Hoyer, Ryan Mallett, T.J. Yates and Brandon Weeden.

Although that group was hardly a murderers’ row, it combined for 4,079 passing yards, 29 touchdowns, 12 interceptions and a 85.3 rating, numbers that look great compared to what Osweiler and Savage put together (3,418 yards, 15 touchdowns, 16 interceptions and a 73.3 rating).

[If replacing an injured Ryan Tannehill, Dolphins need a quarterback that can work with a versatile offense]

Hopkins went from catching 111 passes for 1,521 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2015 to 78 catches for 954 and four scores last season. Little wonder then, that the Texans gave away a second-round pick to have the Browns take Osweiler and his bloated contract off their hands.

Houston wasn’t done making moves. It sent Cleveland first-round picks in 2017 and 2018 to move up in the draft and select Watson, who enjoyed a decorated, national championship-winning career at Clemson. The team kept Savage around, however, and while he didn’t show much in his limited playing time last year (63.0 completion percentage, 461 yards passing, zero touchdowns and interceptions, 6.3 yards per attempt, 80.9 rating), he’s apparently doing enough in training camp to earn the seal approval from his top receiver.

“I’ve played with at least 10 quarterbacks,” Hopkins said. “So because of what [Savage] does well and what he can do for this team, I know he can help us win what we want to win.

“He does everything well. He’s a student of the game, from just being on the bench, watching and learning from other people’s mistakes, seeing what they’ve done wrong. He can put the ball in any place. He has a strong arm. He has a knowledge of this offense. He’s been in this offense his whole career.”

In addition to the six quarterbacks already mentioned, Hopkins has had balls thrown his way by Ryan Fitzpatrick, Case Keenum and Matt Schaub during his four years in the NFL (running back B.J. Daniels also attempted a few passes in that span). So while he has played with many quarterbacks, it can be argued that he has yet to play with a good one, meaning that he might not have the greatest perspective on Savage’s level of talent.

Nevertheless, Hopkins gets credit for being a good teammate and stating, publicly and unequivocally, that he wants to see Savage start for his team. There’s a decent chance that Houston also wants Savage to at least begin the season atop the depth chart, all the better to help Watson become acclimated to the league before getting thrown into the fire.

Read more about the NFL:

Ryan Tannehill is hurt, and once again the AFC East has no answer for Tom Brady

Tom Brady dodges concussion questions because it’s not ‘anyone’s business’

Aaron Rodgers said he records all his media interviews to avoid being taken out of context

Sophomore jump: Can Cowboys take the next step with Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott?