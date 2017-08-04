

Amid growing concern over the prevalence of concussions in the NFL, Tom Brady has chosen to keep mostly quiet on the matter — especially when it comes to his own experience.

“I really don’t think that’s anyone’s business,” he said at New England Patriots training camp on Friday when asked about his wife Gisele Bündchen’s assertion earlier this year that Brady suffered a concussion last season. “What happened last year — I’m focused on this year, and improvement, and working on things I need to get better at. That’s how I approach everything. I mean, I’m not sitting here worried about last year, or five years ago.”

He added (via USA Today): “There’s other people that do worry about that, my wife, or my parents, or my sisters, or people that love me and care about me. I do the best I can do to prepare and play, mentally and physically, and I give the game everything I can.”

This is now the second time since Bundchen made her remarks to “CBS This Morning” in May that Brady has refused to confirm or deny that he suffered a concussion last season that did not appear on any team injury report. In June, Brady told ESPN’s Kevin Negandhi his wife is “there every day.”

“I mean, we go to bed in the same bed every night, so I think she knows when I’m sore, she knows when I’m tired, she knows when I get hit,” he continued. “We drive home together. But, she also knows how well I take care of myself. She’s a very concerned wife and very loving.”

Meanwhile, Brady’s agent Don Yee said the player never had a concussion “diagnosed,”, but would not confirm whether he suffered a suspected one.

That Brady remains so tight-lipped about his own injuries comes in the face of other players becoming more vocal about head injuries, which more studies have connected to the degenerative and sometimes deadly brain condition chronic traumatic encephalopathy.

“You can replace a lot of body parts, but you can’t replace a brain,” Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger told the MMQB’s Peter King in May. He said he, too, had chosen not to report head injuries in the past but now is openly campaigning for players to come forward.

“You see the effects of it from past players, players who have taken their lives, the CTE, all that stuff and, you know, I’m thinking about my family and long term,” he said. “I love this game and I love my brothers that I play football with, and I would encourage any player who has an issue with their brain to just report it properly. … We are blessed to play this game but we also have a life to live.”

Since Roethlisberger made his remarks, even more evidence linking CTE to football has emerged. Late last month, researchers from Boston University School of Medicine and the VA Boston Healthcare System examined 111 brains of now-deceased NFL players and found 110 had CTE.

“I think it’s much more common than we currently realize,” neuropathologist Ann McKee told The Post’s Rick Maese. “[T]his is a problem in football that we need to address and we need to address now in order to bring some hope and optimism to football players.”

On Friday, Brady acknowledged the study when asked by reporters but did not spend much time commenting on it. He said he’s “not blind” to the risk, but added (via NECN.com), “I’m confident in what I do, the things I do and the way I train.”

“…[I]t’s a contact sport,” Brady added. “I think we all understand that. … Obviously, it’s great that there’s more awareness. I try to be proactive and take care of my body the best I can.”

For some players that has meant retiring early. But not for Brady, who recently turned 40.

“I just love doing this,” Brady said (via USA Today). “I’ve never thought about not playing. At least till my mid-40s, I’ve said, so that’s a pretty good goal in it of itself. And then we’ll see when I get there. But it has been so fun. Football has been such a rewarding part of my life. I fell in love with the game when I was young and I’m still in love with it today.”

