Oakland A’s outfielder Matt Joyce got into a heated exchange with a fan in Anaheim, Calif., as he headed to the dugout after grounding out to end the eighth inning Friday night. Things devolved to the point where Joyce started using anti-gay slurs and challenged the fan to a fight, according to Associated Press photographer Mark J. Terrill, who overheard the exchange.

“It’s just one of those things that fans kind of get into the game. Obviously, we’re pretty frustrated on our side and I had just hit a ball hard and had [Angels first baseman C.J. Cron] make a good play,” Joyce, who played for the Angels in 2015, told reporters afterward. “I was walking back to the dugout and just had a fan yell some vulgar and obscene words. For me it just wasn’t the right time to say some stuff like that. I fired back and obviously as soon as you fire back you regret saying anything, because it’s just not worth it.”

There does not seem to be any video or photos of the exchange, but MLB almost certainly will be investigating. In May, Blue Jays center fielder Kevin Pillar was suspended two games for directing a homophobic slur toward Atlanta Braves pitcher Jason Motte, with the league calling it a violation of MLB’s workplace code of conduct.

