The Miami Dolphins need to bring in a quarterback with Ryan Tannehill out for at least the foreseeable future. Jay Cutler has always seemed kind of hesitant about the whole retirement thing. Cutler and Dolphins Coach Adam Gase worked together somewhat successfully with the Chicago Bears in 2015.

Add up all those three sentences and you get the following quote from Gase on Saturday.

“He was interested,” Gase said of a conversation he’s had with Cutler, per the Palm Beach Post’s Joe Schad. “I think he’s trying to figure out everything. I mean, you don’t expect this to happen. I don’t think he looked at our situation. He was surprised and he has things to work through.”

[If replacing an injured Ryan Tannehill, Dolphins need a quarterback that can work with a versatile offense]

Gase was Cutler’s offensive coordinator with the Bears in 2015, and the quarterback threw for 21 touchdowns against only 11 interceptions. His 92.3 passer rating was a career best, and his 7.6 yards per attempt tied his career full-season high (he averaged 7.7 YPA last season, but played in only five games). So naturally, Gase was asked if he had thought about asking the 34-year-old Cutler, who accepted a job as an analyst with Fox Sports in May, to end his retirement.

In any case, the Dolphins are still waiting to learn more about Tannehill’s knee injury and whether he’ll need season-ending surgery, and Gase said Saturday it isn’t yet time to be answering questions about how long it would take Cutler to get into game shape.

“When I get there, I’ll be able to tell you,” Gase said. “I don’t think it’s even close to anything right now. So like I said I had one conversation with him and that’s where we’re at. … When I know more, hopefully in the next few days, I’ll have a better idea.”

As for the other names attached to the Dolphins? Like, say, Colin Kaepernick?

“We’ve had a lot of people call us, we’ve talked to a few people,” Gase said. “We’re keeping all our options on the table. A lot of the things that are out there aren’t really what we’re doing. It’s kind of funny to watch.”

Cutler’s agent, meanwhile, says his client hasn’t decided anything of yet.

Not sure where sources are coming from but as of 10:50am Jay Cutler hasn't made any decisions. Stay tuned for actual on the record — Mark Block (@chuyblock) August 5, 2017

And ESPN’s Jeff Darlington seems to think Cutler is leaning toward staying retired, though you never know.

As Cutler continues contemplating a return to football this weekend after talks with Gase, he is now leaning heavily toward staying retired. — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) August 5, 2017

I’m told Cutler is giving this a long, hard look because this situation was literally the only scenario he thought could pull him back in. — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) August 5, 2017

But even with potential to play for Gase and a solid supporting cast, if Tannehill needs surgery, it’s looking like it still won’t sway him. — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) August 5, 2017

I just wouldn’t fully close door because (a) Cutler isn’t 100.0 percent sure, (b) Gase is one convincing dude if goes into sales-pitch mode. — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) August 5, 2017

As for Fox Sports, officials there had to know that Cutler could possibly return to the field, which is perhaps why they put him in a three-man booth with Kevin Burkhardt and Charles Davis: If Cutler leaves, a two-man booth is perfectly fine.

