

Morten Andersen, Norwegian. (Ed Reinke/Associated Press, File)

Kickers have enough trouble in the respect department, considering they have one role on a football team and it doesn’t usually involve either getting hit or hitting someone like everyone else. But one would think the disrespect might stop when a kicker makes it to the Hall of Fame.

Or not.

On Saturday, Morten Andersen received his gold jacket ahead of his Hall of Fame induction, becoming just the second kicker in NFL history to earn that sport coat. But the Hall of Fame got some facts wrong — laughably, mind-bogglingly wrong — in the video that introduced Andersen in Canton, Ohio.

The offending part of the video starts at about the 40-second mark of this clip.

25 NFL seasons.

Just the second placekicker to be inducted into the @ProFootballHOF. Morten Andersen receives his #PFHOF17 Gold Jacket! pic.twitter.com/gZZDQ9WNmF — NFL (@NFL) August 5, 2017

“The soccer player from Denmark first kicked an American football in high school,” the narrator says over a shot of a soccer team photo. But here’s the thing: Andersen is from Norway, not Denmark.

Oh, and as Pro Football Talk’s Michael David Smith points out, the highlighted soccer player wasn’t Andersen. And Andersen never played for the team in question, which happened to be the Norwegian national soccer team and not some high school squad. You know, small details like that.

It turns out that the player shown in the video is a Norwegian named Roar Strand, who played for that country’s national soccer team from 1994 — when Andersen already had been in the NFL for 13 years — to 2003.

As if the NFL had enough problems in the public-relations department. Now they’ve gone and likely enraged multiple Scandinavian countries. Great.

