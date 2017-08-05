

Neymar will have to wait to make his official PSG debut. (Philippe Lopez/AFP/Getty Images)

If you flip on Saturday morning’s match between Paris Saint-Germain and Amiens expecting to see Neymar in his PSG debut, well … sorry.

The Brazilian star, acquired this week by PSG after it paid a record-breaking $263 million transfer fee to Spanish titan Barcelona, will not be making his debut Saturday because the team did not submit his international transfer certificate (CIT) before Friday’s night deadline.

“The player can’t feature against Amiens because unfortunately the CIT is mandatory and should be delivered on the eve of the match at the latest,” a Ligue 1 official told ESPNFC.

[Neymar’s transfer involves a record amount of money — and a whole lot more]

Neymar said he was ready to play at his introductory news conference Friday but the paperwork simply wasn’t done on time. He’s at Parc des Princes for the game, however, and was introduced to the crowd.

Neymar appears before fans at PSG but world's most expensive player won't make debut today against Amiens pic.twitter.com/D9m7WXOtvt — Rob Harris (@RobHarris) August 5, 2017

(The match is at 11:15 a.m. Eastern on BeIN Sports in the United States, in case you want to see shots of Neymar not playing soccer for PSG.)

Neymar will make his PSG debut Aug. 13 at Guingamp, a team with a stadium that seats just 18,250 people. For comparison’s sake, Parc des Princes holds nearly 50,000 while Camp Nou, Barcelona’s massive home stadium, can pack in nearly 100,000

Read more:

Neymar said the challenge, and not the money, spurred his move to PSG

Real Madrid vs. MLS all-stars wasn’t the biggest soccer match in U.S. on Wednesday night

D.C. United targeting Chilean defender Gary Medel

Think D.C. United’s season is over? Don’t tell that to Ben Olsen.

United’s Ian Harkes sidelined 3-4 weeks with ankle injury