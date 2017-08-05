I don’t want to alarm anyone, but Usain Bolt lost a race.

Okay, okay, it was only the 100-meter semifinals at the world championships in London, Bolt’s final competition. And the fastest man alive still qualified for the final, which is Saturday at 4:45 p.m. Eastern. And he appeared to ease up at the end. And he only lost to Christian Coleman of the United States by 0.01 of a second (9.98 seconds to 9.97 seconds).

But still: It’s the first time Bolt has lost a 100-meter semifinal at the world championships or the Olympics. Ever.

[Usain Bolt blames starting blocks for ‘very bad’ first-round sprint at worlds]

He’s clearly taking it hard.

Coleman is just 21 years old and only recently turned pro after winning the 100 meters and 200 meters at the NCAA championships for Tennessee. Saturday’s sprint was his first race against Bolt, who holds the 100-meter world record (9.58 seconds) and is an eight-time Olympic gold medalist and 11-time world champion.

“You can’t call yourself the best if you don’t go against the best,” Coleman told the AP earlier this week. “I’ll be ready to compete. I won’t be distracted.”

Also, Bolt’s shoes give him a handy guide in case someone asks him about one of his past triumphs.

Inside Usain Bolt's shoes pic.twitter.com/caVDdYkAEt — Nick Zaccardi (@nzaccardi) August 5, 2017

Read more:

Aaron Rodgers said he records all his media interviews to avoid being taken out of context

Tom Brady dodges concussion questions because it’s not ‘anyone’s business’

Clippers remove Doc Rivers from front-office duties so he can concentrate on coaching

Charles Oakley agrees to plea deal that bans him from MSG for a year