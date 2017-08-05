

Who knows when Teddy Bridgewater will play again. (Andy Clayton-King/Associated Press)

No one knows how much time Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill might miss after hurting his left knee during a training camp practice Thursday. The team reportedly fears he’ll need surgery and be lost for the season, though the Dolphins may wait to see if Tannehill’s knee heals after an extended period of rest.

Whatever choice is made, Miami has a decision to make at quarterback, because at the very least it seems as if Tannehill is going to miss the start of the regular season. Will the Dolphins move forward with backup Matt Moore, as they did last season when Tannehill went down in December with a similar injury to the same knee? Would the retired Jay Cutler suit up again to play for Dolphins Coach Adam Gase, with whom he had a pretty good season two years ago in Chicago. Will they bring in a free agent like Colin Kaepernick?

Or how about a trade for someone like the Vikings’ Teddy Bridgewater, a Miami native who at least momentarily seemed to endorse the idea Thursday night when he liked a tweet suggesting such a move from former NFL player and fellow Miami native DeMarcus Van Dyke.



(Image via KFAN radio)

[If replacing an injured Ryan Tannehill, Dolphins need a quarterback that can work with a versatile offense]

Bridgewater later un-liked the tweet, but it’s out there. He then added a couple of cryptic thoughts of his own on Twitter.

I can sense God is about to perform another miracle in my life. — Teddy Bridgewater (@teddyb_h2o) August 4, 2017

Lately I've been in a great mood. — Teddy Bridgewater (@teddyb_h2o) August 4, 2017

I see you working up there God. — Teddy Bridgewater (@teddyb_h2o) August 4, 2017

Bridgewater, you might recall, missed the entire 2016 season after suffering a ghastly left knee injury of his own in late August, and the Vikings traded a first-round draft pick to the Eagles for Sam Bradford to replace him. He hasn’t even been cleared to practice yet this season, and the speculation is out there that he will miss all of 2017, too (he seems destined for the reserve/PUP list to begin the season, which would mean he’d miss at least the first six games of the season). There’s also the fact that Minnesota declined his fifth-year option earlier this year, meaning he’ll be a free agent after the 2017 season.

In any case, should the Dolphins take a shot on Bridgewater, he probably wouldn’t be suiting up for them anytime soon

