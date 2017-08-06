

The Seattle Mariners, who entered Sunday’s doubleheader at Kansas City 1½ games behind the Royals for the second American League wild-card spot, bolstered their lineup for a potential playoff run by acquiring all-star first baseman Yonder Alonso from the Oakland A’s on Sunday for minor league outfielder Boog Powell.

Alonso, a pending free agent, is hitting .266 with 22 home runs and 49 RBI. The 30-year-old, left-handed first baseman has a .948 OPS and all but four of his home runs against right-handed pitching this season and is likely to platoon at first base with right-handed hitter Danny Valencia.

“I feel like it’s a complement he brings to our lineup, particularly the left-handed bat and how he pairs with Valencia, which they’ve done before,” Mariners General Manager Jerry Dipoto said (via the Seattle Times). “It’s a balance he brings to our lineup, especially looking ahead, we’ve got quite a stretch of right-handed starters that we are seeing over the next three weeks. This is something we discussed for a length of time heading into the July 31 deadline. We felt like we were at the goal line to get a deal done. And through the August trade period, we were able to complete it.”

The 24-year-old Powell, a 20th-round draft pick of the A’s in 2012, was hitting .340 with six home runs and 33 RBI for Class AAA Tacoma. He is of no relation to former Orioles slugger and BBQ connoisseur Boog Powell, who hit 339 home runs over his major league career from 1961 to 1977.

Ray Fosse strolls by, says "They got Boog Powell? I played with him in Cleveland!" — Susan Slusser (@susanslusser) August 6, 2017

“My name is Herschel Mack,” Powell told the Napa Valley Register in 2014. “My grandpa is Herschel and my dad is Mack. For a little while they called me Little Mack, but I really didn’t like that, so my parents decided to call me Boog. The Baltimore Boog Powell happened to be a favorite of my grandpa’s. The name stuck and I’ve been Boog ever since.”

The original Boog Powell’s given name was John Wesley Powell, but his father gave him his more famous nickname at a young age.

“In the South they call little kids who are often getting into mischief buggers, and my dad shortened it to Boog,” Powell, the former Oriole, once explained. “Hardly anybody ever calls me John. I don’t know if I‘d even turn around if someone called me that.”

