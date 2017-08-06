

Willie Reed was arrested early Sunday in Miami. (Ronald Cortes/Associated Press file)

Willie Reed, who recently signed with the Los Angeles Clippers, was arrested in downtown Miami and charged with misdemeanor battery in connection with an alleged domestic incident early Sunday morning. The arrest appears to be the first under the NBA’s new policy on domestic violence.

Reed, 27, formerly was the backup center for the Miami Heat and he was booked at 3:06 a.m. EDT. He remained in jail as of 7:30 a.m., according to the Miami Herald. He is expected to appear in court later Sunday.

The alleged incident stemmed from an argument between Reed and his wife over her request for a divorce, according to an arrest report obtained by Miami’s CBS affiliate. The two struggled and she allegedly was knocked to the ground and dragged. Reed, also allegedly grabbed her by the hair as she tried to leave with the couple’s youngest child. The report adds that he twisted her arm and that she then struck him in the back of the head with a glass candle. She headed for the lobby of their Biscayne Boulevard condo and called police.

A policy on domestic violence was a significant part of the collective bargaining agreement reached by the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association last December. It took effect last month and Reed’s case would be the first covered by it. The policy applies to domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse.

Under the CBA, the NBA has the power to investigate domestic violence incidents and to punish players, subject to challenge from the players’ union, regardless of whether criminal charges have been resolved. It also emphasizes prevention, with counseling, seminars and a 24-7 hotline. A policy committee of NBA and union representatives as well as independent experts is to supervise players who have been subject to discipline or convicted. The commissioner also has the power to place players on paid leave while an investigation is underway.

Reed went undrafted after turning pro in 2011 and averaged 5.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and just over 14 minutes as a backup center in Miami. He finalized a one-year, $1.5-million contract last week with the Clippers.

