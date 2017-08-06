

Yasiel Puig high-fives his teammates after the Dodgers’ win over the Mets on Saturday. (Julie Jacobson/Associated Press)

Before Yasiel Puig and the Los Angeles Dodgers wrapped up their three-game series against the Mets on Sunday, the outfielder spent some time with his agent, Andy Mota, in New York City.

According to Mota, a young autograph seeker chased Puig out of the hotel before the agent and player hopped in a taxi and drove away. The fan didn’t give up his pursuit of Puig’s signature and proceeded to chase the taxi for multiple blocks. His persistence paid off, as documented in a video on Mota’s Instagram.

“This is how you get a Yasiel Puig autograph,” Mota wrote. “Run after the taxi for 3 blocks and then wait for your chance. Good Work kid. #Earned.”

This is how you get a @yasielpuig autograph in New York City. Run after the taxi for 3 blocks and then wait for your chance. Good Work kid ( @alambrito_10 )🙌🏾#Earned ⚾️⚾️ A post shared by Andy Mota (@agentmo1) on Aug 6, 2017 at 12:27pm PDT

Puig, who signed a baseball for the kid, hit a tiebreaking home run in the seventh inning of the Dodgers’ 7-4 win over the Mets on Saturday. That improved Los Angeles to a ridiculous 43-7 over its last 50 games, something no team since the 1912 New York Giants has done.

