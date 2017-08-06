

Greg Schiano had a forgettable stint as head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, leading the team to a 7-9 record in his first season in 2012 before being fired after a tumultuous 4-12 campaign in 2013. Perhaps Schiano, the former University of Miami (Fla.) defensive coordinator and Rutgers coach, would’ve had more success in his first head coaching job at the NFL level if he had the type of players he now works with on a daily basis as the defensive coordinator at Ohio State.

“This is the most unselfish, humble group that I’ve ever been around,” Schiano, who is entering his second year as Urban Meyer’s top assistant in Columbus, told the Big Ten Network on Saturday of the Buckeyes’ defense. “Probably — not probably — the most talented group I’ve ever been around. They are all about each other. That’s what makes it fun to come to work every day with these guys.”

Big Ten Network host Dave Revsine then asked Schiano if this is the most talented defensive line he has ever coached, including his time in the NFL.

“It is, and that’s not a joke,” said Schiano, who presided over the nation’s sixth-ranked defense last season. “We had a great player in Tampa by the name of Gerald McCoy, a tremendous player, but that was one guy. I go back to my days at Miami in ’99 and 2000; this is clearly a better group than those guys, so that’s saying something.”

The Buccaneers tied for the third-fewest sacks (27) in 2012 and ranked 23rd with 35 in 2013. McCoy, a five-time Pro Bowl selection, had 14.5 sacks during Schiano’s two seasons in Tampa Bay, but the Buccaneers’ other defensive linemen during those years, including Adrian Clayborn, Michael Bennett and William Gholston, apparently didn’t make much of an impression.

Schiano’s effusive praise for the Buckeyes’ defense might not be all that overblown. Ohio State’s defensive line is anchored by a pair of projected first-round picks in Tyquan Lewis and Sam Hubbard.

DC Greg Schiano talks about who will step up for the @OhioStateFB defense heading into the season. https://t.co/2al5CsbJbA — Ohio State on BTN (@OhioStateOnBTN) August 5, 2017

