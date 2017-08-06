

Jalen Collins celebrates after recovering a fumble by the Green Bay Packers in the first half of the NFC Championship game in January. (Tannen Maury/EPA)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jalen Collins, who started all three playoff games for the Super Bowl runners-up last season, has been suspended without pay for the first 10 games of the 2017 regular season for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Collins, a third-year pro out of LSU, was suspended for the first four games last year for violating the same policy. A third violation would result in a banishment of at least two years. Collins will be eligible to return to the Falcons’ active roster on Nov. 21 ahead of their Week 12 game against the Buccaneers. During his suspension, he is eligible to participate in all preseason practices and preseason games.

“We are extremely disappointed that for the second straight season we are dealing with a suspension for Jalen,” Falcons General Manager Thomas Dimitroff said in a statement. “Such are the consequences when certain choices are made. Our decisions going forward will be based on what [Falcons Coach] Dan [Quinn] and I feel is best for the team.”

Collins emerged as a dependable starter for the Falcons during the second half of last season after Desmond Trufant was sidelined with a shoulder injury. He finished the regular season with 31 tackles and two interceptions and had 10 tackles in the Falcons’ 34-28 overtime loss to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI.

Collins was considered a first-round talent entering the 2015 NFL draft, but he slipped to No. 42 overall after admitting to failing multiple drug tests at LSU as a result of his marijuana use. He was working with the Falcons’ third-team defense in training camp last week, while Trufant and Robert Alford were working with the first-team.

