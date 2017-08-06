Where’s Statcast when you need it, like during Sunday’s Little League World Series Southeast Regional tournament elimination game between Georgia and South Carolina?

With the bases loaded and one out in the first inning, 13-year-old Jayce Blalock from Grantville, Ga., absolutely crushed a grand slam over the left field fence and into a row of trees. Spectators chased after the ball as Blalock began his home run trot, and he received a high-five from the South Carolina third baseman as he rounded third.

"They said he could hit it into the trees …" You were saying? #LLWS pic.twitter.com/QcWJnimLnV — Little League (@LittleLeague) August 6, 2017

The only thing more impressive than the distance of Blalock’s blast, later estimated by the announcers as 375 feet, was the prescient call that preceded it.

“The coaches were talking before the game … they said he can hit it in the trees,” one announcer said as the South Carolina pitcher delivered the pitch that Blalock turned into a 5-0 lead. “Now if he hits it that far, that would be amazing.”

Blalock’s Peachtree City team went on to beat Greenville, S.C., 14-2, to stay alive in the tournament.