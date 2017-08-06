

Don’t get too excited about the possibility of Jay Cutler’s color commentary on NFL games just yet. He might not be done playing in the league after all.

The Miami Dolphins, put in a position of dire need with an injury to Ryan Tannehill, are in the final stages of working out a one-year agreement that will bring Cutler, the former Chicago Bears quarterback, to South Florida, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. The deal is worth $10 million, plus incentives.

Tannehill’s left knee gave out as he ran toward the sideline during a training camp drill Thursday. Although the team has not said whether Tannehill will undergo season-ending surgery for a partially torn anterior cruciate ligament, he hurt the knee last December and chose to let it heal rather than having surgery. Clearly, the team would need a backup to Matt Moore with Tannehill, who has been seeking other opinions on his injury, out for at least a while.

Cutler had agreed to join the Fox broadcasting team, raising hopes of the delicious things that an unfettered Cutler might say. However, Dolphins Coach Adam Gase, Cutler’s former offensive coordinator with the Bears, came calling and the team made an offer Cutler could not refuse.

[Remember when Jay Cutler landed a Fox TV job?]

It’s not terribly surprising on Cutler’s part because he had talked with the New York Jets and Houston Texans before deciding to head to the booth. Cutler’s contract gave him an out, should the right team come calling — and Gase’s Dolphins clearly are that team.

“I don’t know if retirement is the right word; I don’t feel that anyone ever really retires from the NFL,” Cutler said in a statement when the Fox job was announced in May. “You are either forced to leave, or you lose the desire to do what’s required to keep going. I’m in between those situations at this point in my life. … I recently read a quote that struck a chord with me at the time. It was attributed to Henry Rollins (but with the Internet these days, you can never be too sure who really said it). ‘I did that, I gave everything I had to give to that. Now, if I returned to that it would be repetition — it might be fun repetition, but it wouldn’t be meaningful repetition.’ ”

A first-round draft pick by the Denver Broncos in 2006, Cutler spent eight seasons with the Bears and is the team’s all-time passing leader. He’s now 34, though, and played in only five games last season because of injuries.

