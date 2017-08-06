Shake, rattle and roll might not be the most soothing theme for a mama at her baby shower, but Serena Williams is no ordinary expectant mother.

There were poodle skirts and polka dots aplenty as Williams’s friends — who included Ciara, La La Anthony, Eva Longoria, Kelly Rowland, Angie Beyince and her sister Venus — turned out for the “Grease”-type shower for the baby that is due next month.

“When you and your crew go so far back to the 50s. Even then they had your back,” Serena wrote on Instagram. “@evalongoria @ciara @lala @kellyrowland @angiebeyince #shakerattleandroll2017 #babyO”

When you and your crew go so far back to the 50's. Even then they had your back. @evalongoria @ciara @lala @kellyrowland @angiebeyince #shakerattleandroll2017 #babyO A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Aug 6, 2017 at 6:04am PDT

Williams still is giving nothing away about the baby’s gender, referring to him or her as Baby O, after her fiancee Alexis Ohanian.

The attendees all hung out at the Baby O Diner and hashtagged the event across all their social media platforms.

Me and @VenusWilliams At The Baby O Diner 🍔🍟🥛 #ShakeRattleandRoll2017 A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Aug 5, 2017 at 4:05pm PDT

O' Baby!! Love You Rena. Truly an Exciting Time! #Memories. #ShakeRattleandRoll2017 A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Aug 5, 2017 at 5:12pm PDT

All that was missing was John Travolta.

