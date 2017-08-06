In April, Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard told Sports Illustrated’s Maggie Gray that he traveled to Spain during the offseason to appear as an extra in the hit series “Game of Thrones.”
“It was just a dream come true,” Syndergaard said. “I think it’s the greatest TV show of all time, so just to be able to say I was in ‘Game of Thrones’ is an unbelievable feeling.”
Syndergaard hasn’t thrown a pitch for the Mets since partially tearing his right lat in late April, but he made his cameo and threw a spear as a member of the Lannister army in Sunday’s episode, “The Spoils of War.”
.@Noahsyndergaard with the sweet spear toss on GoT pic.twitter.com/FKHtt4tXbr
— Mets Citi (@metsciti) August 7, 2017
Anyone recognize that Lannister soldier? pic.twitter.com/M7VV545rg3
— Steve Gelbs (@SteveGelbs) August 7, 2017
Take that you mean Dothraki #shottotheheart #andyouretoblamehttps://t.co/3ZERpVDwvm
— Noah Syndergaard (@Noahsyndergaard) August 7, 2017
To my sides defense….they had a FRICKEN DRAGON!!!
At least I didn't throw behind him.
— Noah Syndergaard (@Noahsyndergaard) August 7, 2017
On Friday, Mets General Manager Sandy Alderson said that Syndergaard is “probably a couple weeks away” from throwing bullpen sessions, but the team expects him to return this season.
