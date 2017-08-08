

Josh Rosen (center) has plenty of time for football. (Danny Moloshok/AP)

As far as the college football experience goes, UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen is very big on the football part, not so much on the college part.

The UCLA quarterback, a junior economics major, opined on the difficulty of studying for classes and the sport at the same time.

“Look, football and school don’t go together. They just don’t,” the junior economics major said in a Bleacher Report Q & A. “Trying to do both is like trying to do two full-time jobs. There are guys who have no business being in school, but they’re here because this is the path to the NFL. There’s no other way. Then there’s the other side that says raise the SAT eligibility requirements. Okay, raise the SAT requirement at Alabama and see what kind of team they have. You lose athletes and then the product on the field suffers.”

Before Roll Tide Nation comes after him, Rosen specified that “human beings don’t belong in school with our schedules. No one in their right mind should have a football player’s schedule, and go to school. It’s not that some players shouldn’t be in school; it’s just that universities should help them more — instead of just finding ways to keep them eligible.”

Rosen, who is considered a top prospect for the 2018 NFL draft, played in only six games last season because of a shoulder injury, but completed 59 percent of his passes for 1,915 yards and 10 touchdowns with five interceptions.

“I love school, but it’s hard,” Rosen, a 20-year-old junior majoring in economics. “It’s cool because we’re learning more applicable stuff in my major — not just the prerequisite stuff that’s designed to filter out people. But football really dents my ability to take some classes that I need. There are a bunch of classes that are only offered one time. There was a class this spring I had to take, but there was a conflict with spring football, so… ”

As usual, football won. Which brings up the question of what he wants to do with his life.

“If I wanted to graduate in three years, I’d just get a sociology degree. I want to get my MBA. I want to create my own business,” he said. “When I’m finished with football, I want a seamless transition to life and work and what I’ve dreamed about doing all my life. I want to own the world. Every young person should be able to have that dream and the ability to access it. I don’t think that’s too much to ask.”

