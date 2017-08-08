

Shamier Little clears a hurdle in her 400-meter race on Monday. (Jewel Samad/AFP/Getty Images)

Team USA’s Shamier Little put everything she had into her quarterfinal heat of the 400-meter hurdles Monday at the IAAF World Championships in London. The 22-year-old finished in 56.18 to advance to the semifinals, but not without leaving a little wreckage behind. She broke the eighth hurdle, and that caught the eye of social media.

Then, after the race — while she was still doubled over and breathless — Lewis Johnson of NBC Sports swooped in for an interview. (Click here to watch a clip of the awkward interview.) That caught the eye of social media as well.



(Image via ClippitUser.tv)

Utterly ridiculous NBC interviews these track athletes literally before they catch their breath after a race — Marcus Hartman (@marcushartman) August 7, 2017

Why do track reporters interview runners immediately after a race when they're obviously out of breath? I've never done that. — Ken Costlow (@KenCostlow) August 7, 2017

Despite being out of breath, Little managed to string some words together. Asked “what happened” at hurdle No. 8, Little said she had jumped using the opposite leg than she’s used to.

“It kind of threw me off,” she added with her head still down. “I was thinking too hard.”

[Norovirus outbreak hits hotel housing track athletes at world championships in London]

Awful Announcing appeared to be the first sports blog to pick up the interview, likening it to other “awkward” post-competition interviews, including the hotly debated interview NBC’s Christin Cooper conducted with Team USA skier Bode Miller at the 2014 Olympics when she repeatedly asked about the death of Miller’s brother. Miller eventually broke down in tears and walked away.

NBC issued a statement defending Cooper, whom Miller also defended publicly after the incident, noting “it was in our judgment that his answers were a necessary part of the story.”

The criticism of Monday’s interview with Little had more to do with logistics. It’s hard to get answers from someone who can’t yet breath properly.

NBC Sports will have another chance to interview Little when she runs her semifinal on Wednesday.

Read more:

Three girls’ soccer players cut their hair short. Now they’re accused of being boys.

Barcelona reportedly is dragging its feet on Neymar’s transfer papers

Cris Carter says Ezekiel Elliott suspension is forthcoming. Roger Goodell says it isn’t.