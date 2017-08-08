Sad news out of the Lone Star State, as Texas Tech announced the death of preferred walk-on quarterback Luke Gonsioroski. The 18-year-old died of cancer Monday after fighting the disease for more than a year.

An inspiration to many and the definition of courage.#TexasTech Football mourns the passing of Red Raider Luke Gonsioroski. #WreckEm pic.twitter.com/IT2KZ0xDVt — Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) August 8, 2017

“We are deeply saddened to learn of Luke’s passing,” Red Raiders Coach Kliff Kingsbury said in a statement (via Dallas News). “Luke was not only an exceptional athlete, he was also an incredible person, great student and leader in his community. He was such an inspiration through his fight and unwavering faith. It was truly an honor to know him. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends and everyone whose lives he touched.”

Gonsioroski grew up near Baker, Mont., where he held a 4.0 grade-point average and was a standout quarterback. His life appeared to be progressing calmly until February 2016 when he developed a cough that wouldn’t go away.

“He finally came in for an actual chest X-ray,” Gonsioroski’s mother Katina, a nurse, told Montana Sports last year. “It was one of those things where he was just going to run in, get a chest X-ray, and leave. When they finally did say it’s cancer, it was just complete panic.”

The X-ray showed an eight-pound tumor attached to Gonsioroski’s lung, which was later surgically removed. Gonsioroski also underwent chemotherapy treatment, and for a while, he appeared to be cancer-free. He was even well enough to play football last fall again for Baker High, helping the Spartans advance to the Class B state football playoffs. His performance caught the eye of Texas Tech recruiters, who saw promise in the young man and signed him as a preferred walk-on, which meant he would play without a scholarship, but was in line for one should it have become available.

Can't thank my family, friends, & coaches for everything. Excited for the opportunity to take the next step pic.twitter.com/lZeA9fiUV8 — Luke Gonsioroski (@luke_gonzo) February 1, 2017

Everything came to a halt again in June, however, when Gonsioroski’s cancer returned. This time, doctors discovered the disease on his liver and spleen, according to Montana Sports.

Gonsioroski underwent more rounds of chemotherapy, but it did little to quell the progression of the disease. In the final weeks of Gonsioroski’s life, he remained in hospice care surrounded by his friends and family.

“God got a great one,” Baker football Coach Dave Breitbach told 406 MT Sports on Monday. “He was very close to his family and close to his Savior. I’m happy he is taking that with him.”

