

Botswana’s Isaac Makwala was forced to miss the 400-meter final after he was put under quarantine for norovirus. (Martin Meissner/AP)

The IAAF made an unusual decision on Wednesday to allow Botswana’s Isaac Makwala to run an individual time trial to qualify for the 200-meter semifinals slated to take place later in the day at the world championships in London.

Makwala pulled out of qualifying heats for the 200 on Monday with vomiting, which medical personnel believed was caused by an outbreak of norovirus that reportedly affected 30 athletes staying at the Tower Hotel. To control the outbreak, those athletes were put in quarantine for 48 hours. Makwala’s quarantine ended earlier on Wednesday.

Makwala, who is considered a favorite in the event, will run his time trial at 1:40 p.m. ET. If he can match 20.53 seconds or better (Makwala’s personal best this year was 19.77 seconds), he will then earn a place in the semifinal heats, which are slated to begin at 3:55 p.m.

The IAAF said in a statement that the time trial was granted after Botswana’s federation submitted a written request petitioning for it. The association said a follow-up medical examination of Makwala showed he was “fit to compete” and that nothing in the rules forbids an individual time trial.

“We have agreed under our existing rules that assuming he makes the qualification time, he will run in the 200[-meter] semifinal round this evening,” the IAAF statement read.

The allowance of the time trial comes a day after IAAF barred Makwala from competing in the 400 final. Unlike the 200 the day before, from which Makwala had voluntarily withdrawn, it was IAAF’s decision to withdraw Makwala, who traveled to the arena ready to compete despite being under quarantine.

Makwala, who was also a medal favorite in that event, wrote about the ordeal on his Facebook page, insinuating that while he had fallen ill on Monday, he did not believe it was because of the norovirus.

“I still maintain I am not sick and have never been tested by any Doctor,” he wrote.

He later gave an interview to the BBC, insisting that if Mo Farah or Usain Bolt had been in his situation, the IAAF would’ve let them race.

“The way they [handled my situation], there’s something they don’t want to tell us,” he said. “There’s something fishy.”

Former Olympian Michael Johnson put forth a conspiracy theory to The Guardian: that IAAF somehow used norovirus as an excuse to rig the race to favor Makwala’s rival Wayde van Niekerk, who went on to win the 400.

“There’s a lot of inconsistency here and the elephant in the room is that Wayde van Nierkerk is an IAAF favorite, a fan favorite, a favorite of everyone, an Olympic champion, a world record holder, a world champion, and now the only challenger has been pulled,” Johnson said. “Conspiracy theories abound.”

IAAF strongly rebuked the allegations on Wednesday, shortly after announcing Makwala’s time trial in the 200.

“There is nothing we want more than extraordinary competition at these championships,” the association said in a statement emailed to The Post. “We freed up the competition schedule here to allow this to happen between these two athletes over the 200 [meters] and 400 [meters]. To suggest otherwise is absurd.”

The IAAF insists it followed proper protocols regarding the outbreak of norovirus, which can live outside the body for up to 48 hours, and that Makwala had the illness diagnosed properly, even if the illness was never confirmed by a stool sample, as it was for at least two of the other athletes afflicted.

“He had been vomiting since 10 p.m. the night before [the diagnosis] … so as far as we were concerned, he’s staying in the same hotel, has the same symptoms as the other athletes who have also been quarantined from mixing with other people,” Pam Venning , IAAF’s head of medical services, told the BBC. “We already had a confirmation from the public health laboratory in Cambridge as to what the organism was and my advice from Public Health England was that we didn’t need to take any more samples.”

IAAF said Makwala and his team were informed of the diagnosis as well as the quarantine parameters surrounding it.

“These procedures are recommended by Public Health England and were clearly explained to the teams in writing … and in person to the Botswanan delegation, a member of which was present with many other representatives of teams at a meeting that took place at the Guoman Tower Hotel on Sunday,” an IAAF statement read. “The [Botswanan] team doctor, team leader and team physio had been informed following the medical examination that the athlete should be quarantined for 48 hours and would therefore be missing the 400[-meter] final on Tuesday.”

