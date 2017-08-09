

Somewhere amid all that is the face of Marouane Fellaini. (AP Photo/Boris Grdanoski)

Manchester United lost to Real Madrid, 2-1, Tuesday in the UEFA Super Cup, and the defeat was arguably most stinging for the Red Devils’ Marouane Fellaini. The midfielder needed a bandage on his head after bumping heads with Segio Ramos and, before that, he took a ball to the face that turned into a contender for sports photo of the year.

Even Fellaini had to laugh at the remarkable photo, taken by Boris Grdanoski for the Associated Press. The 29-year-old Belgian thanked his Twitter followers for making him aware, if not painfully so, of it.

Thank you to everyone who posted & sent me this pic.twitter.com/O7tmOSYR38 — Marouane Fellaini (@Fellaini) August 8, 2017

Not surprisingly, the memorable image of Fellaini’s contorted visage made for some amusing photo-editing posts.

You look like a melting candle lad! pic.twitter.com/PJQ1ckZm8Y — Lee (@Lee_EFC) August 8, 2017

I am a big fan Marouane pic.twitter.com/dxg8fzR5ua — chelseasider (@chelseasider) August 8, 2017

This one is the best pic.twitter.com/kqFjTAxu1P — öz (@besiktas4life) August 8, 2017

Other photos, showing Fellaini with a makeshift bandage on his head, also became fodder for the Internet.

If you asked Fellaini to smuggle a bag of coke through an airport, this is definitely how he'd do it. pic.twitter.com/RPPROLaWDO — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) August 8, 2017

Much better pic.twitter.com/savjsE2EGt — peadar mac cu uladh (@mccullagh_peter) August 8, 2017

Fellaini has been seen by many United fans as a disappointment since joining the side in 2013, but he provided a spark Tuesday. Coming on as a substitute in the 56th minute of a game in which Real led 2-0, he helped set up United’s only goal and almost scored the equalizer himself, displaying an impressive work rate during his time on the pitch.

Alas, the victory was not to be, but Fellaini can take some consolation in his performance, and possibly in unexpectedly becoming an insta-meme.

