

Giancarlo Stanton unleashes a three-run home run against the Nationals on Tuesday night. (Brad Mills/USA Today)

The ball had “38!” written on it, as well as the date: “8-8-17.” It sat on a shelf in a locker in the visitor’s clubhouse at Nationals Park. The cover of the ball was partially torn. It, and the locker, belonged to Miami’s Giancarlo Stanton.

Whether that ball is the one Stanton deposited into the left field seats at Nationals Park — in the fifth inning of the Miami Marlins’ 7-3 win over Washington on Tuesday — is unknown. Stanton wouldn’t say.

But here’s what is known: Stanton has hit 38 home runs this season — a career high. He has launched five home runs in as many games. He will likely reach 40 home runs sooner rather than later — or based on his current pace, by Thursday — and could become the first player to hit 50 in a season since Baltimore’s Chris Davis in 2013.

“I gotta help us win doing that,” Stanton said. “My at-bats weren’t the best, but I was in a good spot for when the guys were on base.”

His latest home run came off a first-pitch fastball from Nationals starter A.J. Cole. The ball — in his locker or with a fan — landed 438 feet from home plate in the bleachers in left-center field. He is on a blistering streak: a .368 average in his last five games, seven hits in his last 19 at-bats, with five home runs. His previous career high in home runs was 37, a feat he reached in 2014 and 2012. But this year, he’s surpassed that in 109 games. It took him 145 games in 2014 and 123 games in 2012.

“If you ask him, I think he’s made some slight mechanical adjustments, as well as with his approach, and it’s very enjoyable to watch him have this success,” Marlins third baseman Derek Dietrich said. “And now it’s like every single night, he’s homering and powering our lineup, so really it’s been fun to watch, it’s kind of fun to hit behind.”

Injuries have plagued Stanton throughout much of his career. He missed the final month-and-a-half of last season with a groin injury. His season high in games played is 150 in 2011. But this year, he’s been healthy, having only missed two games.

“I think he’s going to hit 40 or 50 every year if he stays on the field,” Marlins Manager Don Mattingly said.

The Marlins’ franchise record for home runs in a season — 42, set by Gary Sheffield in 1996 — is within Stanton’s massive reach. But, for now, Stanton isn’t paying much attention to it.

“I’ll worry about that when the season’s over,” Stanton said. “I still got time to go. I don’t want to stop it at that. But for me, it’s really cool to have that and have so much time to advance on it.”

